Biden Trolled After He Nibbles at Startled Little Girl Who Dodges Him: 'Confusing Babies With Ice Cream Cones'
President Joe Biden was saying his goodbyes and wrapping up his NATO tour when he appeared to playfully nibble at the shoulder of a confused little girl who was quick to dodge him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A video of the commander-in-chief greeting embassy staff members and their families before he boarded Air Force One at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport captured the awkward exchange on Thursday that led to critics blasting him on social media.
In the clip, Biden gently gnawed at the toddler's arm as she was being held before trying to give her a quick peck on the head, but the startled little girl looked mortified and turned her back.
Journalist Greg Price was among those who took to Twitter to sound off about the clip making its rounds online amid the interaction being branded "strange" and "creepy."
"Joe Biden's dementia has gotten so bad that he's now confusing babies with ice cream cones," wrote the State Freedom Caucus Network communications director.
"Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in response to Price's post on the viral video.
"Why is he like this?" a third social media user asked. "That last sniff was 'One for the road'," a fourth quipped. Meanwhile, others spoke out in his support. "He is so good with family and kids. Sadly even my son is afraid of a loving person," one tweeted.
- President Joe Biden's Re-election Campaign Raised $72M in Second Quarter of Fundraising — More Than Double Donald Trump's $35M
- Biden's White House Aides Leaked Story on His 'Bad Temper' To Distract From Attacks On President's Age, Political Commentator Alleges
- Blundering Biden, 80, Trips AGAIN Boarding Air Force One Despite Using Shorter Staircase: 'Get This Man an Elevator!'
The dodge-and-diss took place on the same trip that Biden almost experienced another tumble in front of onlookers while boarding Air Force One.
Biden was preparing to board the plane in Helsinki, Finland, when he walked halfway up the 14-step staircase before misstepping and tripping over his own feet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Earlier this week, some questioned why a "watch your step" sign was spotted on the stairs during Biden's arrival in the U.K. on Sunday.
Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history and will be celebrating his 82nd birthday in November, the age he would be at the beginning of his second term if he wins reelection.
His wife, first lady Jill Biden, previously dismissed concerns about her husband's mental fitness as "ridiculous" and said in 2021 that he works "almost 24 hours a day."