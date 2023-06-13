'Inappropriate and Disrespectful': Topless Trans Activist BANNED From White House After Meeting Joe and Jill Biden at Pride Event
Transgender influencer and activist Rose Montoya is no longer welcome at the White House after exposing her breasts at President Biden's Pride celebration on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned amid ongoing controversy over her video.
"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events," a spokesperson said in a statement shared on June 13.
In the viral video, 27-year-old Montoya unhooked the top of her dress and grabbed her bare chest on the South Lawn moments after meeting Joe and First Lady, Jill Biden. Someone in the background could be heard playfully shouting, "are we topless at the White House?"
Prior to that, she proudly addressed the day's significance.
"It is an honor. Trans rights are human rights," Montoya said to the president during their brief exchange at the event, which marked the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time.
Her video faced no shortage of backlash from conservatives, with several condemning her post.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free
Columnist Todd Starnes was among the critics, writing, "Could someone explain why transgender activists were permitted to disrobe in front of children on the White House lawn during Biden's gaypalooza? #perverts #criminal."
Newsmax host Rob Schmitt also slammed the video as "pitiful," while Trending Politics co-owner Colin Rugg wrote, "This is what happened on the White House lawn. These are the 'bravest and most inspiring' people Biden has ever known. The country you once knew is gone."
Montoya followed-up with a video defending her actions, noting that "going topless in Washington, DC is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple."
"Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off, however before coming out as trans it was not? All you're doing is affirming that I am a woman. All you're doing is saying that trans women are women because for some reason, people like to sexualize women's bodies and say that they're inappropriate."
"My transmasculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them," Montoya continued. "And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, DC, I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe, because I wanted to be fully free and myself."
She concluded, "I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way."