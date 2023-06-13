'Inappropriate and Disrespectful': Topless Trans Activist BANNED From White House After Meeting Joe and Jill Biden at Pride Event

Transgender influencer and activist Rose Montoya is no longer welcome at the White House after exposing her breasts at President Biden's Pride celebration on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned amid ongoing controversy over her video.

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events," a spokesperson said in a statement shared on June 13.