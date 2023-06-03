Ex-Biden Nuclear Official Sam Brinton Posts $5K Bond, Spotted in First Sighting Since Release From Jail

Ex-Biden Administration nuclear official Sam Brinton, 35, was spotted for the first time since they were released from jail on grand larceny charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brinton, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was spotted on Friday, less than 24-hours after they were released on $5,000 bond.

On May 17, Brinton was arrested after they were accused of stealing a Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin's luggage and dresses.