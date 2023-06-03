Ex-Biden Nuclear Official Sam Brinton Posts $5K Bond, Spotted in First Sighting Since Release From Jail
Ex-Biden Administration nuclear official Sam Brinton, 35, was spotted for the first time since they were released from jail on grand larceny charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brinton, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was spotted on Friday, less than 24-hours after they were released on $5,000 bond.
On May 17, Brinton was arrested after they were accused of stealing a Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin's luggage and dresses.
Brinton almost appeared to be in disguise by how dressed-down and casual they looked, compared to their usual over-the-top outfits.
The former nuclear official wore a maroon v-neck t-shirt, which was tucked into a pair of black slacks and a matching black belt with oversized gold buckle.
The 35-year-old smiled from ear to ear as they left the Maryland home they shared with husband Kevin Reick, who was also seen leaving with Brinton.
According to the Post, Khamsin and her attorney confirmed that the fashion designer was questioned by federal agents about personal belongings that disappeared in 2018 at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.
The designer explained that initially, she assumed her missing luggage and custom designers were long gone, until she was shocked to see Brinton wearing one of the missing gowns.
As bizarre as the allegation was, it was not the first or even second time that Brinton was accused of such an act.
Given their two previous luggage-related theft charges, Brinton was booked at a Montgomery County, Maryland, jail as a "fugitive from justice."
Brinton was extradited to Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, where they faced a magistrate judge before posting bail.
In addition to being connected to Khamsin's missing luggage, Brinton was charged with stealing luggage belonging to two different women from airports in Las Vegas and Minneapolis.
In October 2022, Brinton was accused of stealing a woman's luggage from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. Surveillance footage captured the ex-Department of Energy official not only taking the luggage but checking in to the Intercontinental Saint Paul Riverfront with it in tow.
According to court documents, Brinton admitted to police that they took the suitcase, but claimed they left its contents behind at a hotel.
Investigators were not able to recover any items and the victim was never reunited with their lost belongings.