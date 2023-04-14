Disgraced Nuclear Waste Chief Sam Brinton Receives Suspended Sentence Of 180 Days In Prison For Las Vegas Luggage Theft
President Joe Biden’s former nuclear waste chief received a suspended sentence of 180 days in prison this week for stealing luggage from an airport last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sam Brinton, 34, was slapped with a suspended sentence of 180 days in prison on Wednesday after pleading “no contest” in a Las Vegas, Nevada court.
The former Department of Energy official, who identifies as non-binary, was also ordered to pay their victim $3,670 for the theft that took place at Harry Reid International Airport in July.
According to court documents, the judge overseeing the case also told Brinton to stay out of trouble or else risk being ordered to serve the six-month prison sentence.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brinton was first accused of stealing another person’s luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in July after a $320 bag with more than $3,000 worth of items disappeared.
Investigators later scoured over security footage and found that Brinton had lifted the bag from an airport baggage carousel before running off with the stolen goods.
“Specifically, Brinton pulled the victim's luggage from the carousel and examined the tag,” investigators wrote, according to Brinton’s arrest warrant. “Then placed it back on the carousel, looking in all directions for anyone who might be watching or might approach."
“Pulling it back off the carousel and demonstrating the same behavior by looking around before walking away with it quickly,” the warrant said.
Meanwhile, Brinton is also at the center of a second luggage theft case connected to another incident that took place at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on September 16.
Brinton is accused of stealing another bag and its contents, worth approximately $2,325, after arriving at the airport from Washington, D.C.
If found guilty in the Minneapolis case, Brinton could face up to five years in prison as well as a $10,000 fine for felony theft.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Brinton was fired from their role in the Energy Department late last year after the investigations against the disgraced Biden official came to light.
“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a spokesperson for the Energy Department confirmed in a statement in December. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”