Non-Binary Former Joe Biden Official Arrested for Being a 'Fugitive From Justice,' Awaiting Extradition Hearing
35-year-old Sam Brinton was arrested at their Maryland home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, May 17, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Biden Administration Department of Energy official, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, is still in police custody and could face potential charges of grand larceny connected to allegedly stolen property from Ronald Reagan National Airport.
A source who claimed to be Brinton's neighbor told Daily Wire on Thursday, May 18, that they saw "four unmarked police" arrive at the ex Biden official's home on Wednesday before leading them away in handcuffs later that night.
"They are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing," a spokesperson for the Montgomery Country Police Department said per New York Post.
Rob Yingling, who works for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), also released a statement explaining that police "executed a search warrant May 17 in Montgomery County, Maryland, in connection with allegations of stolen property in luggage from Reagan National Airport that was brought to the department’s attention in February 2023."
"With the assistance of Montgomery County Police, Samuel Otis Brinton, age 35, of Rockville, Maryland, was taken into custody Wednesday pending charges of Grand Larceny."
This comes three months after Brinton appeared in court for a preliminary hearing after they were accused of taking a Vera Bradley suitcase that didn't belong to them from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport last September.
In April, Brinton also pleaded "no contest" and later accepted a plea deal for a similar charge after allegedly stealing another set of luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev. in July 2022 that contained at least $3,500 worth in clothing, jewelry and makeup.
Brinton later agreed to pay the woman back for the pricey baggage and also agreed to undergo mental health evaluations along with being ordered to serve a 6 month suspended jail sentence.
