Non-binary Ex-Biden Nuclear Official Sam Brinton to Be Placed in Men's Jail After Grand Larceny Arrest
President Joe Biden’s fired nuclear official, Sam Brinton, is set to be placed in a men’s jail following their recent arrest for grand larceny, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just days after Brinton, who identifies as non-binary, was arrested in Rockville, Maryland on May 17, the 35-year-old former nuclear official will reportedly be placed in a men’s jail in Maryland.
Brinton is currently being kept in a “pre-placement” hold in county jail, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy who spoke to the New York Post, and will be placed with the “general population” of the men’s jail next week.
Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation policy reportedly states that inmates at the facility are “processed and housed” according to “their biological sex” and not by how the inmate identifies.
“Although MCDOCR does not consider anatomical changes brought about by hormonal therapy to be changes that constitute a change of anatomical sex, the classification of an arrestee/inmate will depend on whether the arrestee/inmate has male or female genitalia, whether they present a management or security problem, and whether their health and safety can be ensured,” the policy states.
“Once an inmate is classified, they will be given a housing assignment based on that classification.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brinton was arrested at their home in Rockville last week after being deemed a fugitive of justice.
Brinton was slapped with one charge of grand larceny connected to the alleged theft of a suitcase from Ronald Reagan National Airport in March 2018.
The allegedly stolen suitcase belonged to Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin and reportedly contained a number of dresses Khamsin created for a Washington, D.C. fashion show that month.
“I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018,” Khamsin said in February shortly after Brinton was seen dressed in the stolen clothing. “[Brinton] wore my clothes, which were stolen.”
Brinton is scheduled to be transferred to Virginia in the coming days before appearing before a judge on June 14. They are currently being held without bail.
The former Biden official, who served as deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste in the Office of Nuclear Energy, was fired from their role within the administration in December after facing charges for two other suspected luggage thefts from airports in Minnesota and Las Vegas.