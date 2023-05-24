Non-binary Ex-Biden Nuclear Official Sam Brinton to Be Placed in Men's Jail After Grand Larceny Arrest

President Joe Biden’s fired nuclear official, Sam Brinton, is set to be placed in a men’s jail following their recent arrest for grand larceny, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just days after Brinton, who identifies as non-binary, was arrested in Rockville, Maryland on May 17, the 35-year-old former nuclear official will reportedly be placed in a men’s jail in Maryland.