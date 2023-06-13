Wild Scenes as Trans Model Goes TOPLESS at White House After Shaking Hands With President Joe Biden
Transgender model and activist Rose Montoya faced criticism for pulling down her dress and cupping her exposed breasts at the White House Pride celebration over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Montoya was caught on camera by an attendee shaking hands with President Joe Biden before pulling down her dress and covering her breasts with her hands in front of the Truman Balcony with the Pride flag hanging in the background.
Montoya, who shared the video with her social media followers on Instagram, immediately received backlash from critics who accused her of promoting transgender grooming.
She responded with a video, saying: “Going topless in DC is legal, and I fully support the movement to free the nipples…I'm simply living in joy. Living my truth and existing in my body.”
According to the law on obscenity in Washington D.C., it is only considered public nudity if a woman exposes her breasts below the top of the nipple without fully “opaque coverage”.
Montoya also reportedly had the opportunity to meet First Lady Jill Biden before her controversial topless stunt on the White House lawn.
The Pride celebration marked the ongoing fight for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community, and President Biden praised the Pride community during his speech on Saturday by calling the members of the Pride community “inspiring people”.
However, the celebration and other related actions have sparked nationwide controversy.
Military veterans recently accused the Biden Administration of dishonoring the American flag by placing a Pride banner at the center of a display – rather than the flag of the United States of America, as stipulated by the US flag code.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also spoke out on Monday and criticized the Pride community for allegedly pushing an “evil, perverted, and hyper-sexualized agenda” that “must end.”
The controversial congresswoman also claimed the rainbow Pride flag serves as a “symbol of aggression.”
“The pride movement is not about rights for gay people anymore,” Greene ranted on Twitter this week. “Every American has equal rights.”
“[The Pride flag] has become a symbol of aggression that should be concerning to all Americans,” she continued. “This is an evil, perverted, and hyper-sexualized agenda that is targeting kids and it must end!”