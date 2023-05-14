Jason Sudeikis Credits Donald Trump's 'Silly' Escalator Ride in 2015 for Inspiring the Optimistic Direction of 'Ted Lasso'

In an interview with the Guardian, the three-time Emmy winner revealed that the title character of the hit AppleTV comedy was more "belligerent" before Trump announced he'd run for President in 2015.

"It was the culture we were living in," Sudeikis told the outlet. "I'm not terribly active online, and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator."

"I was like, 'OK, this is silly,' and then what he unlocked in people… I hated how people weren't listening to one another," he continued. "Things became very binary, and I don't think that's the way the world works. And, as a new parent – we had our son Otis in 2014 – it was like, 'Boy, I don't want to add to this."

"Yeah, I just didn't want to portray it."