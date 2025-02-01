Brooklyn Beckham Brutally Snubbed by Billionaire Heiress Wife Nicola Peltz — Who Has Cut Nepo Baby From Film She Directed Him In

Nicola told the Hollywood Reporter: "I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23. And Brooklyn is still mad at me. He was like, 'Can I be in your movie?' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I would be honored, but we have to disguise you.'

"Obviously, he's covered in tattoos, and he's British. So, he did a few parts in the background which, if you pay attention, you can find, but in one scene he's like, 'Can I put the mic on? I wanna say a line.'"

Unfortunately, Brooklyn's acting ability was allegedly laughable. Nicola revealed: "I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, 'Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?' I was like, 'Yes, I love you so much!'"