Brooklyn Beckham Brutally Snubbed by Billionaire Heiress Wife Nicola Peltz — Who Has Cut Nepo Baby From Film She Directed Him In
Brooklyn Beckham's billionaire heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, has chosen to cut him out of a movie she directed.
The film, titled Lola, marks Nicola's directorial debut and her first leading role. She openly ridiculed her husband's acting abilities, leading to her leaving him on the cutting room floor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nicola told the Hollywood Reporter: "I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23. And Brooklyn is still mad at me. He was like, 'Can I be in your movie?' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I would be honored, but we have to disguise you.'
"Obviously, he's covered in tattoos, and he's British. So, he did a few parts in the background which, if you pay attention, you can find, but in one scene he's like, 'Can I put the mic on? I wanna say a line.'"
Unfortunately, Brooklyn's acting ability was allegedly laughable. Nicola revealed: "I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, 'Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?' I was like, 'Yes, I love you so much!'"
Nicola's actions have reportedly left Brooklyn devastated. A source said: "Brooklyn loves doing different things. He is always looking for the next thing, when it comes to Brand Brooklyn, he's clever, he has watched his parents build theirs for his whole life.
"Being in a film which is now coming to Britain would have been amazing for him and in his mind could have led to more. But the fact is, he just wasn't very good. Nicola had the chance of a lifetime to make her mark as a film director. She had to let him go, she laughs about it but it was a hard thing for her to do.
"Brooklyn is like a loved-up puppy around her, so to hand him news like that was actually not that easy to do."
Some sources close to the project are "relieved" that Brooklyn's film career had ended before it began.
One industry insider told The Daily Mail: "It really could have cheapened it."
Nicola's leap into directing has started off rocky, as her film has gone on to be panned by critics and bombed at the box office.
One reviewer wrote on X: "I'm watching Lola, the Nicola Peltz Beckham poverty p--- vanity project, and bloody hell it is awful beyond my wildest expectations."
The movie tells a story of "the working class". Lola, played by Nicola, is struggling to free herself and her little brother, Arlo, from a toxic living situation. Their mother is an alcoholic, and the lead character has to juggle a daytime job in a supermarket with a nighttime job as a stripper to make enough money to plan for their escape.
Lola's plot has been widely described by critics as "poverty p---", with some even accusing Nicole of "exploiting" lower-class hardship.