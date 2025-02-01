Whitney Houston's Regret-Filled Bodyguard Furiously Blasts Tragic Diva's 'Money-Hungry' Team For Refusing to Put Her Into Rehab: 'They Were Convinced It Would Tarnish Her Reputation'

In his book, Protecting Whitney: The Memoir Of Her Bodyguard, David, 73, claims music industry advisers did not send her to rehab because it would have wrecked her "clean-cut image".

Ahead of the release of his book, he said: "You and I should be sitting listening to her new records, but we're not, because it was allowed to happen. She needed help and was overwhelmed because of everything that was going on in her life, and her health did not come first.

"My anger and hatred towards those who had facilitated Whitney's ability to do this to herself was profound.

"Good heavens, I had talks with her team members about things. The argument back in the day was if one goes into rehabilitation, then one's reputation is tarnished."