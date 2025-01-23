Mad Mel Gibson 'Takes Hollywood Bad Boy Shia LaBeouf Under his Wing' to Carry out 'Reputation Rehab' For Troubled Star

Gibson, 69, and LaBeouf, 38, share a history of trashing their own public images, and sources say the Mad Max star wants to spare his young mentee the pain he went through by straightening him out and salvaging his career.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Mel has come into Shia's life in a big way. They're talking all the time about Catholicism, parenthood, and movies.

"It's a friendship between two guys who continue to struggle for respect in Hollywood after multiple scandals."