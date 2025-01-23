Taylor Swift Dance Class Knifeman Axel Rudakubana Sentenced to More Than 50 years in Prison — Judge Calls Crime 'Extreme and Exceptionally Serious'

In his sentencing, Judge Julian Goose said 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana "wanted to try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls" and planned to kill as many people as he could.

The judge called it "the most extreme, shocking, and exceptionally serious crime" he has seen.

Rudakbuana was 17 when he attacked the children in the seaside town of Southport in July. He killed a six, seven and nine year old girl, and wounded eight other children and two adults.

Because he was a minor at the time, Goose said he couldn't impose a sentence of "life without parole."

Still, by sentencing him to 52 years before even being considered for parole, Goose relayed: "It is likely he will never be released."