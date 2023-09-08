Cold Case: Police Block the Release of DNC Employee Seth Rich Murder Files as Investigation Remains at a Dead End

Police remain baffled at the murder of Seth Rich — seven years after the Democratic National Committee employee met his grisly and mysterious death in Washington D.C., RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are refusing to reveal details of the cold case amid wild and unproven theories Rich was rubbed out for leaking DNC emails to undermine Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign against Donald Trump. .

RadarOnline.com submitted a Freedom of Information Act request asking for details of the police investigation and its files — but the MPD has knocked it back, claiming the information could put potential witnesses "in danger."