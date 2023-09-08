Cold Case: Police Block the Release of DNC Employee Seth Rich Murder Files as Investigation Remains at a Dead End
Police remain baffled at the murder of Seth Rich — seven years after the Democratic National Committee employee met his grisly and mysterious death in Washington D.C., RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are refusing to reveal details of the cold case amid wild and unproven theories Rich was rubbed out for leaking DNC emails to undermine Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign against Donald Trump. .
RadarOnline.com submitted a Freedom of Information Act request asking for details of the police investigation and its files — but the MPD has knocked it back, claiming the information could put potential witnesses "in danger."
Rich, 27, was gunned down on a Beltway sidewalk in the early morning hours of July 10, 2016 – spawning a slew of false right-wing conspiracy theories.
He died about 90-minutes after two bullets were blasted into his back in what police described as a botched street corner robbery that has yet to yield any suspects.
“It has been determined that the records you seek are part of an open investigation,” Kimberly Robinson, the department’s FOIA specialist, told RadarOnline.com in a letter rejecting details on the case.
“The release of any records could interfere with enforcement proceedings by revealing the direction and pace of the investigation,” she added.
“It could lead to attempts to destroy or alter evidence, reveal information about potential witnesses who could then be subjected to intimidation as part of an effort to frustrate future investigative activities, or could place witnesses in danger.”
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange sparked a media firestorm when he suggested that Rich was the person who leaked the internal DNC emails to his group in 2016.
But a subsequent investigation led to the 2018 indictment of 12 Russian military agents accused of hacking into the DNC servers in a sinister plot to meddle in the presidential election.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rich may have been the victim of a murder for hire plot, according to a cache of documents released by the FBI showing a myriad of dead-end leads and unsubstantiated tips collected by the agency.
The documents show that a sticky-fingered bandit, whose name was redacted, stole Rich's laptop as he lay dying on the sidewalk. The FBI somehow managed to retrieve the laptop but it’s computer geeks could not confirm whether that thief deleted anything off Rich's personal computer.
Another document read, “Given [redacted] it is conceivable that an individual or group would want to pay for his death.”
In a heartbreaking interview with NPR.org, Rich’s parents revealed their lives were upended by the death of their beloved son and the international maelstrom sparked by the bogus conspiracy claims.
"We're just beside ourselves," dad Joel Rich told the outlet, at the time.
"With all the international stories and all the national media, how do you live with that, when you know it's all false about your son and his legacy?"
The parents also expressed their frustration over the stagnant murder investigation.
"We have said from day one, we will follow the truth and whoever provides the truth, we will follow that path," Mary Rich said.
"So far, there's been nothing to follow."