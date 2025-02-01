Your tip
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Sparks Mental Health Fears As She's Left Reeling By Death of Childhood 'Friend for Life' After Health Fight: 'It's a Deep Loss'

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA; Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'reeling' from her friend's death.

Feb. 1 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Feb. 1 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Many close to Kim Kardashian are worried about the socialite's mental health after her childhood "lifer" friend Lindsay May tragically passed away after a long battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lindsay, a co-founder of Mayflower Entertainment, a consulting agency specializing in connecting brands with entertainment and pop culture partners, worked tirelessly in the industry, striking deals with renowned labels like Gucci, leaving a lasting mark on the world of advertising.

kim kardashian mental health fears reeling death childhood friend
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian went on a trip with some friends.

An insider claimed: "It's been really hard on Kim because she had known Lindsay since she was a child growing up in Beverly Hills.

"They are only in their forties, not their nineties, so it is difficult to process. Kim has found comfort with her circle of friends, which she calls her 'lifers' and with her sisters who knew Lindsay."

kim kardashian mental health fears reeling death childhood friend
Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim was childhood friends with Lindsay May.

Kim was recently seen in Mexico with two of her closest childhood friends, Alison Slatter and Simone Harouche. They made have gone on the trip to honor their late pal.

Simone shared a photo of Lindsay on January 5 and commented on her very close friend's passing.

The heartfelt post read: "The last 2 months have been a blur. Here's what I have to show for all of it, in no particular order. My world stopped on Nov 2nd. You took a little of me with you, but thank God I took some of you. A beautiful sunset took on a whole new meaning. Reminisced a lot and the 90s were f------ fun.

"Went on some beautiful adventures. Had a lot of family time. I said yes to more. I experienced what it means when people talk about the power of community (very cliche, but very true). Took a very long break from Instagram. Celebrated birthdays, holidays, friendship and a new year.

"Felt like I was in a daze a lot of the time, but also felt grateful for every second of this life (another cliche, but also very true). You are always with me. I feel you all the time. Love love love, BeFri."

kim kardashian mental health fears reeling death childhood friend
Source: MEGA

Kim's childhood friend died of cancer.

Kim took to the comments of Simone's post and wrote: "I felt this so deep. I love you so much."

Her sister Kourtney added: "This made me cry. I love you."

kim kardashian mental health fears reeling death childhood friend
Source: MEGA

Kim and her childhood friends all went to Marymount High School together.

Kim's relationship with Lindsay and her other childhood friends has been well-documented over the years.

They all attended Marymount High School in Bel Air, California, while Kim and her family resided in Beverly Hills, then later Calabasas.

Insiders spoke with The Daily Mail about Kim's mental state after Lindsay's death.

