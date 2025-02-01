Behind the Closed Doors of Justin and Hailey Bieber's 'Marriage Nightmare' — She 'Works ALL the Time' While Frighteningly Skinny, Hollow-Eyed Singer Husband 'Chills' Amid Worries for Health
New parents Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage is said to have turned into a "nightmare" situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources revealed the Rhode skincare founder has become consumed with work while her pop star husband hangs out with friends amid concerns for his health.
Prior to welcoming their first child together, son Jack Blues, last year, the couple were bombarded with rumors their marriage was on the rocks.
Now, sources claim the situation has gotten worse as Justin's gaunt appearance prompted concerns for his wellbeing.
But wife Hailey, 28, is focusing her energy on building her brand and was recently spotted in New York City for work.
A source revealed: "She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing.
"She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner. She has guts and thinks like a CEO."
While the mother-of-one is "super busy" with work, Justin, 30, is said to hang around and "chill with friends."
The insider explained: "He is always working on music and toying with new ideas, he always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative, but he does not work as much as she does.
"Justin already has so much success behind him, he is comfortable, he doesn't need to prove anything."
While discussing chatter about their marriage hitting a rough patch – especially after Justin appeared to unfollow his wife on social media – the insider said: "She is the leader and he doesn't mind following her."
Shortly after the 30-year-old attempted to explain the random unfollow by claiming his account was "hacked," he sparked health fears over his frail and "skeletal" appearance.
Fans have been concerned for the Baby hitmaker amid rumors about his marriage and the shocking sexual abuse allegations surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who he spent a disturbing amount of time with as a teen.
While out and about in NYC with Hailey, Justin wore a bright yellow hoodie, baggie cargo pants and a baseball hat, but his weight loss was still noticeable despite his baggy clothing.
Although the couple appeared to put on a united front, insiders claimed Hailey's inner circle has become increasingly worried about Justin's "unacceptable behavior."
The source said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.
"His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot.
"When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better... but it hasn't stuck."