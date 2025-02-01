Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hailey Bieber

Behind the Closed Doors of Justin and Hailey Bieber's 'Marriage Nightmare' — She 'Works ALL the Time' While Frighteningly Skinny, Hollow-Eyed Singer Husband 'Chills' Amid Worries for Health

Composite photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber is working 'all the time' amid rumors about her marriage with Justin Bieber.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

New parents Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage is said to have turned into a "nightmare" situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources revealed the Rhode skincare founder has become consumed with work while her pop star husband hangs out with friends amid concerns for his health.

Prior to welcoming their first child together, son Jack Blues, last year, the couple were bombarded with rumors their marriage was on the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber fears for health looking strung out new york
Source: MEGA

Justin's recent skeletal appearance has sparked concern for his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, sources claim the situation has gotten worse as Justin's gaunt appearance prompted concerns for his wellbeing.

But wife Hailey, 28, is focusing her energy on building her brand and was recently spotted in New York City for work.

A source revealed: "She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing.

"She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner. She has guts and thinks like a CEO."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hailey bieber marriage strained sean diddy combs case
Source: MEGA

Sources said Hailey has dived into work and is 'super busy' building her brand.

Article continues below advertisement

While the mother-of-one is "super busy" with work, Justin, 30, is said to hang around and "chill with friends."

The insider explained: "He is always working on music and toying with new ideas, he always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative, but he does not work as much as she does.

"Justin already has so much success behind him, he is comfortable, he doesn't need to prove anything."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber unfollows hailey instagram sparks divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Sources said the couple's marriage has been rocked by Justin's 'unacceptable behavior.'

Article continues below advertisement

While discussing chatter about their marriage hitting a rough patch – especially after Justin appeared to unfollow his wife on social media – the insider said: "She is the leader and he doesn't mind following her."

Shortly after the 30-year-old attempted to explain the random unfollow by claiming his account was "hacked," he sparked health fears over his frail and "skeletal" appearance.

Fans have been concerned for the Baby hitmaker amid rumors about his marriage and the shocking sexual abuse allegations surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who he spent a disturbing amount of time with as a teen.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas.

Nicole Kidman's On-Screen Husband Antonio Banderas Reveals Details on 'Beautiful Relationship' as Actress Made 'Babygirl' Co-Star 'Feel Safe' During Raunchy Sex-Filled Film

Split photo of Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner's New Fiancé Lists Montecito Mansion for $7.3Million After She Finalizes Divorce From 'Yellowstone' Star

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber fears for health looking strung out new york
Source: MEGA

Hailey is said to have been 'advised' by friends to 'go it alone and leave' her husband.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While out and about in NYC with Hailey, Justin wore a bright yellow hoodie, baggie cargo pants and a baseball hat, but his weight loss was still noticeable despite his baggy clothing.

Although the couple appeared to put on a united front, insiders claimed Hailey's inner circle has become increasingly worried about Justin's "unacceptable behavior."

The source said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.

"His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot.

"When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better... but it hasn't stuck."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.