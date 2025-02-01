Your tip
Antonio Banderas

Nicole Kidman's On-Screen Husband Antonio Banderas Reveals Details on 'Beautiful Relationship' as Actress Made 'Babygirl' Co-Star 'Feel Safe' During Raunchy Sex-Filled Film

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas' helped each other while filming the raunchy 'Babygirl.'

Jan. 31 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas had a close connection while filming the raunchy and controversial film Babygirl.

The Hollywood stars play a married couple dealing with the fallout after Kidman's character falls for a much-younger intern – but the duo have a much more different relationship when not filming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

nicole kidman babygirl costars raunchy film antonio banderas harris dickinson pp
Source: MEGA

Kidman was able to help her 'Babygirl' co-star Banderas feel 'safe' during production.

Banderas, 64, confessed: "I am a huge fan of (Kidman). She's one of my favorite actors of all time, actually. I admire and respect her and now I think we have a beautiful relationship because sharing this movie was very special.

"It was a very complicated movie, difficult. It required a lot from everybody, from the director, from all the actors, and we were conscious of that. And so you have to put yourself on the right path."

Despite the difficult task of making the explicit film, the movie star admitted Kidman made it a breeze.

nicole kidman babygirl costars raunchy film antonio banderas harris dickinson
Source: MEGA

The stars play a married couple in the raunchy film – and have a 'beautiful relationship' offscreen.

"It was very easy with her. She was totally committed to what she was doing. Kind, generous, professional," he told People.

The actor continued: "She made me feel safe. And I think I just tried the same to make her feel safe, especially those scenes that are complicated."

Kidman had the same reaction to Banderas' presence in the film, and she also praised her other co-star Harris Dickinson during a recent interview.

nicole kidman babygirl costars raunchy film antonio banderas harris dickinson
Source: MEGA

Banderas admitted Kidman made him 'feel safe' while filming.

She told publication Fotograma: "This was the great fortune of finding men like Harris, who walked into the kitchen and said 'Here I am, I'm yours.' And Antonio, who gave us the okay from the start.

"I saw (Banderas) and I felt like we'd been married forever. That he was someone with experience."

Kidman – who has been married to country singer Keith Urban since 2006 – previously confessed she has never done a film like Babygirl.

"I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this," she said, as one scene includes Kidman faking an orgasm with her on-screen husband.

Kidman added: "This leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened when it's given to the world. I was like, 'I hope my hand's not shaking.'"

Babygirl is not the only film on Kidman's slate as the 57-year-old has continued moving forward with her busy schedule despite possibly feeling burned out.

nicole kidman antonio banderas relationship babygirl feel safe raunchy film
Source: MEGA

The 57-year-old had to fake an orgasm in 'Babygirl' with Banderas.

A source previously said: "Lots of jokes have been made this past year about how much of a workaholic Nicole is, and it is starting to get a bit out of hand. She needs a break.

"It'd be one thing if Nicole was doing fun, light-hearted comedies or taking on supporting roles. But most of the stuff she's got coming up is heavy material and more of ten than not she's the lead."

"Surely it's going to take a toll. She's not superwoman," the insider added.

Now Kidman, who lost her mother Janelle in September of last year, may look to slow down in the near future especially after revealing her late mom told her to "take care of yourself."

Another source said: "Nicole will always be haunted by her mother's words and she's finally ready to heed her advice. She's been working hard ever since she was 16.

"... She's looking at a short-term hiatus and eventually semi-retirement where she can dip in and out for a special project like Meryl Streep."

The insider added: "She's hoping to wrangle a six-month break."

