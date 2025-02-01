Nicole Kidman's On-Screen Husband Antonio Banderas Reveals Details on 'Beautiful Relationship' as Actress Made 'Babygirl' Co-Star 'Feel Safe' During Raunchy Sex-Filled Film

The Hollywood stars play a married couple dealing with the fallout after Kidman's character falls for a much-younger intern – but the duo have a much more different relationship when not filming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kidman was able to help her 'Babygirl' co-star Banderas feel 'safe' during production.

Banderas, 64, confessed: "I am a huge fan of (Kidman). She's one of my favorite actors of all time, actually. I admire and respect her and now I think we have a beautiful relationship because sharing this movie was very special.

"It was a very complicated movie, difficult. It required a lot from everybody, from the director, from all the actors, and we were conscious of that. And so you have to put yourself on the right path."

Despite the difficult task of making the explicit film, the movie star admitted Kidman made it a breeze.