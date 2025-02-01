Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner's New Fiancé Lists Montecito Mansion for $7.3Million After She Finalizes Divorce From 'Yellowstone' Star

Connor, a founding partner of Connor Capital SB, is looking to make a big profit on his home, listing it for $7.3million just three years after purchasing the residence for just over $2million.

The home, which comes in at 2,899 square feet, has five-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, and a spa. The new owner will also enjoy spending time in the backyard as it features outdoor heaters and charging stations.

Costner and Connor used to be close friends until the Yellowstone alum discovered he had kicked off a relationship with his ex-wife.