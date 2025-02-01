Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner's New Fiancé Lists Montecito Mansion for $7.3Million After She Finalizes Divorce From 'Yellowstone' Star
Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, may soon find herself under the same roof as her new fiancé, Josh Connor, following her high-profile divorce.
Connor put his home in Montecito, California, on the market, as the couple possibly look to take the next step in their relationship despite Costner focused on "renegotiating" his divorce settlement with Baumgartner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Connor, a founding partner of Connor Capital SB, is looking to make a big profit on his home, listing it for $7.3million just three years after purchasing the residence for just over $2million.
The home, which comes in at 2,899 square feet, has five-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, and a spa. The new owner will also enjoy spending time in the backyard as it features outdoor heaters and charging stations.
Costner and Connor used to be close friends until the Yellowstone alum discovered he had kicked off a relationship with his ex-wife.
A source said at the time: "Josh knows he can give her what Kevin didn’t, even though he is a high-powered executive with his own demanding career.
"Christine herself said Josh is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. It’s not like Christine is at home wishing she was in the glitz and glamour of Cannes; she would much rather be walking on the beach barefoot with Josh."
Costner was said to be left "blindsided" after Baumgartner, 50, filed for divorce in May 2023, following almost 20 years of marriage. The two welcomed three children during their relationship.
During their divorce battle, Baumgartner asked the Field of Dreams actor for $161,592 in child support – but a judge instead ordered Costner to pay $63,209 a month.
As part of their divorce details, Costner also dropped an additional $200,000 toward Baumgartner's down payment for a new home, as well as agreeing to pay her monthly mortgage, property tax, and insurance payments for the first year she lives there.
However, the movie star is looking to change those stipulations quick, especially after Connor proposed to Baumgartner.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Kevin is watching the situation very carefully and hopes to pounce once they become man and wife. He's paying Christine a monster sum each month in spousal support but surely she won't need that when she becomes someone else's spouse.
"Plus, he doesn't see why his cash should be going to support Josh's life as he's a very wealthy man in his own right."
Despite his divorce, Costner has also seen major losses in his Hollywood career.
The 70-year-old decided to exit the hugely popular series Yellowstone to focus on his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, a Western epic which completely bombed at the box office.
Costner is said to have mortgaged his 10-acre Santa Barbara ranch to help fund the proposed four-part big-screen epic. Part one only brought in $11million on opening weekend, and part two of the saga was pulled from its original August release.
The A-lister, who admittedly is "not a very good businessman," insisted on putting his own money into the sage and is still determined to get the series out.
Teetotal Alice Cooper Reveals the Stash of Drugs He Still Carries on Tour — As He Insists Wildman Pal Johnny Depp Is Now Living a Totally Sober Life
An insider previously said: "There's still some momentum behind these films, even if it's all coming from Kevin.
"But it's becoming clearer he probably should have made this a TV miniseries, and then he never would have gotten into this hole.”
Meanwhile, Costner is also looking for love again, begging singer Jewel back after the pair reportedly dated.
"It doesn't happen every night, but often enough to be a bother. He's not used to being rejected, and Jewel jilting him after his wife dumped him for his friend did a number on his ego," an insider claimed.