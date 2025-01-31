EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Justin Bieber's Private Torment Revealed as 'Exhausted, Emaciated' Star Battles Marriage Crisis, 'Diddy' Scandal Fallout and Drug Issues
Justin Bieber looks to be at a breaking point in his life as fears grow for the struggling superstar's well-being.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there are genuine concerns from his inner circle the Canadian, 30, is toiling under the strain of his problems, and according to insiders, they believe he could be going through another mental breakdown.
A source told us: "Justin is struggling in a big way. He's carrying so much baggage right now, and he feels like there’s no way he can lighten the load.
"His recent appearance in New York has really hit home just how fragile he's becoming.
"His inner circle are worried and are hoping his problems can somehow go away."
Bieber sparked concern this week after being pictured looking skeletal and hollow-eyed in New York City, a far cry from the floppy-haired fresh faced pop star who became a global sensation 16 years ago.
His head shaved and wearing baggy, unkempt, clothes, the singer looked like a man carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.
Bieber's troubles have been compounded by wife Hailey's doubts over their marriage, buoyed by some of her pals who are urging her to leave the former teen idol.
Indeed, the hitmaker recently unfollowed Hailey on social media months after the pair — who have been married for seven years — welcomed the arrival of their first baby, which was supposed to be a sign that the wild boy of pop had settled down.
However, he soon claimed his account was hacked.
Some of his inner circle have questioned whether Bieber's heavy drug use in the past has now come home to roost, as his volatile behavior, plus his physical appearance, has dramatically changed in recent months.
He was recently pictured smoking what appeared to be cannabis, so there appears to be no let off.
The strains of being new parents have combined with other problems in the pop star's life.
Ever since allegations of sexual and physical abuse were leveled last year against disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, people in his close circle have been drawn into the controversy.
Bieber attended the notorious "white parties" held by Combs where drink, drugs ,and women were readily available.
Combs has denied all allegations of sexual impropriety. And there is no suggestion Bieber did anything wrong.
Instead, fans were more concerned about the kind of sordid environment Combs might have introduced him to.
Diddy boasted in a 2009 clip: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy. What we're doing, we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream — we’re gonna go full crazy."
Many of the rapper's former associates have publicly distanced themselves from him, but Bieber has not commented.
He has, though, unfollowed the singer Usher, who has known him since the age of 13 and helped get him a record deal.
Another thought that could be playing on Bieber's mind is Liam Payne's fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October. Both men knew what it was like to be thrust in front of screaming fans as teenagers and have to tour the world constantly.
Payne, 31, who was only one year older than Bieber, took a cocktail of drugs prior to his death.
After the news of the former One Direction singer's tragic end, Bieber put out a message to fans saying: "You are allowed to love someone you've never met.
"You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone."