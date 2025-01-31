EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Justin Bieber's Private Torment Revealed as 'Exhausted, Emaciated' Star Battles Marriage Crisis, 'Diddy' Scandal Fallout and Drug Issues

Bieber sparked concern this week after being pictured looking skeletal and hollow-eyed in New York City, a far cry from the floppy-haired fresh faced pop star who became a global sensation 16 years ago.

His head shaved and wearing baggy, unkempt, clothes, the singer looked like a man carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Bieber's troubles have been compounded by wife Hailey's doubts over their marriage, buoyed by some of her pals who are urging her to leave the former teen idol.

Indeed, the hitmaker recently unfollowed Hailey on social media months after the pair — who have been married for seven years — welcomed the arrival of their first baby, which was supposed to be a sign that the wild boy of pop had settled down.

However, he soon claimed his account was hacked.