Gisele Bündchen Gives Fans Rare Glimpse of Growing Baby Bump — As Her 'Furious, Love-Lorn' Ex Tom Brady's Broadcasting 'Career' Tanks
Gisele Bündchen is letting her baby bump take centerstage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model proudly showed off her growing bump in a new social media video after announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in October – despite reports saying her ex, Tom Brady, hasn't taken the news well.
The clip first showed Bünchen, 44, showing off her slim figure in a bathing suit while standing on a tropical beach at sunset.
She was further filmed walking along the water from behind, leaping around on the sand, hugging a tree, birdwatching, and meditating in several locations.
Mixed in with other quick clips that exhibited the model's apparent joy was a moment of her holding onto her much larger tummy and looking down at her growing bump.
The model was filmed from the side while wearing a bra top and cheetah-print skirt, which fell below her bump.
Bündchen, who previously said she was "excited" about her pregnancy and to grow a family with her Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, looked peaceful as she took in another sun-soaked moment.
She wrote in the caption: "Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live. Happiness is an inside job.
"Remember, only you have the power to create the life you want to live."
At the time of her pregnancy reveal in October, a source close to Bündchen said she and Valente were "happy for this new chapter in their life and looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
The lovebirds started dating a year and a half after meeting in December 2021, when she sought jiu-jitsu training for her son and chose to take classes herself.
The new relationship came shortly after her split from Brady in November 2022, following a 13-year marriage.
The Brazilian model also shares two children with the quarterback: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.
Reports claimed Brady was thrown for a loop over his ex's pregnancy announcement – with the NFL icon possibly sharing subliminal messages about the news on social media.
At the time, an insider said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together."
They added: "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least.
"At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business."
A the beginning of January, the former football icon took to Instagram to show how thankful he was for his kids – but seemingly snubbed his ex-wife in the process.
Alongside photos of his children, Brady wrote: "Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible."
The ex-quarterback also admitted 2024 was in fact a rollercoaster for him.
He said: "No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos."
Adding fuel to the fire, the football legend faced harsh criticism in his first season as a sportscaster, with RadarOnline.com revealing this week he may quit broadcasting after buying a stake in his own team.
A source said: "Tommy is tired of taking it on the chin. He's used to being the best at what he does and isn't used to this kind of criticism."
The seven-time Super Bowl champ turned $375 million FOX Sports commentator has faced criticism for his "amateurish" NFL analysis.
A top sports executive now confirms that his recent purchase of an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders could force him out of the booth by season's end.
Former MLB exec David Samson explained the conflict of interest between Brady's new role and his broadcasting duties, adding how this move offers Brady a dignified exit from broadcasting.