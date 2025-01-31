Justin Bieber Sparks MORE Fears for Health After Stepping Out Looking Strung Out for Second Day in a Row
Justin Bieber has once again left fans worried for his health, after he was spotted looking "rough" while in New York City.
The Canadian pop star's wellbeing has come into question as has the state of his marriage to wife Hailey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday night, the Baby hitmaker was seen wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt, topping it off with a pink beanie. Bieber kept a stern look on his face as he walked down the city streets, at one point an eye of his closing.
Fans were quick to respond to the singer's appearance, as one person suggested: "It sounds like social anxiety and he looks deeply sad," and another one said, "He's looking rough!"
"He doesn’t look well," a user added, as one fan reacted, "... I feel for him. Hope he’s okay."
Bieber's previous appearance also shook up his followers, as the performer was caught wearing a bright yellow hoodie, oversized cargo pants, and fuzzy slipper-like shoes – with his "skeletal" look also sparking concern.
Some have attributed the 30-year-old looking all out of sorts to his marriage, which sources have claimed is on the rocks mainly due to his "unacceptable behavior."
An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. "His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in 2024.
The source added: "When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better... but it hasn't stuck."
Another source claims Bieber is terrified of being dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal nightmare.
Bieber was just 13 years old in 2008 when he was signed to Usher's music label. Through Usher he met Combs and soon became the now-disgraced rapper's protégé.
The insider said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.
"And it's left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage."
They added: "Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."
An old video involving the duo previously left fans of Bieber completely disturbed.
In 2009, Bieber and Combs spent a weekend together, as the Bad Boy Founder says in a clip: "What we're doing we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream ... we're gonna go full crazy!"
Combs, 55, is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
His trial date is set for May 2025, after being denied bail three times.