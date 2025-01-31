Justin Bieber Sparks MORE Fears for Health After Stepping Out Looking Strung Out for Second Day in a Row

The Canadian pop star's wellbeing has come into question as has the state of his marriage to wife Hailey , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Bieber has once again left fans worried for his health, after he was spotted looking "rough" while in New York City .

Bieber – here with wife Hailey – has left fans worried over his wellbeing.

On Thursday night, the Baby hitmaker was seen wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt, topping it off with a pink beanie. Bieber kept a stern look on his face as he walked down the city streets, at one point an eye of his closing.

Fans were quick to respond to the singer's appearance, as one person suggested: "It sounds like social anxiety and he looks deeply sad," and another one said, "He's looking rough!"

"He doesn’t look well," a user added, as one fan reacted, "... I feel for him. Hope he’s okay."