Gisele Bündchen Reveals Her Growing Baby Bump on Rare Outing as Ex Tom Brady Continues to Struggle Over Model's Pregnancy with New Man Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen is keeping her cool as she gears up for her baby's arrival this spring.
RadarOnline.com can reveal new photos of the model, who announced her pregnancy in October, showing off her growing baby bump as she stepped out for an afternoon stroll with her dogs in Miami on Monday.
Bündchen, 44, recently revealed she is expecting her first child with new boyfriend Joaquim Valente following her split from NFL star Tom Brady in November 2022.
The Brazilian model already shares two children with the quarterback: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.
In October, sources revealed Bündchen was "excited" about her pregnancy and to expand her family with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, whom she began dating in June 2023.
In the new photos, she appeared to be in good spirits as she walked the Miami streets donning a beige baseball cap, black leggings, and a white long sleeve.
The bottom of her baggy shirt barely met the top of her pants, which allowed a tiny bit of her baby bump to peak through as she was photographer.
The star looked happy and carefree as she held one of her dogs in her arms and had the other on a leash beside her.
At the time of her pregnancy reveal, a source close to Bündchen said she and Valente were "happy for this new chapter in their life and looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
The lovebirds started dating a year and a half after meeting in December 2021, when she sought jiu-jitsu training for her son and chose to take classes herself.
However, reports claimed Brady was thrown for a loop over his ex's pregnancy announcement – with the NFL icon possibly sharing subliminal messages about the news on social media.
At the time, an insider said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together."
They added: "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.
"At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business."
It was also revealed Bündchen's pregnancy was unexpected — and Brady and their kids were the first to be informed of the shocking update.
A source said: "Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together. This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him."
A the beginning of January, the former football icon took to Instagram to show how thankful he was for his kids – but seemingly snubbed his ex-wife in the process.
Alongside photos of his children, Brady wrote: "Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible.
"I’m so grateful for the experiences, blessings, family, friends, and everyone else who has impacted me along the way. I’m so blessed to have joy and gratitude in my life."
The ex quarterback, however, admitted 2024 was in fact a rollercoaster for him: "No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better.
"So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos."