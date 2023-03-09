Nicola Peltz's Billionaire Father Fires Back At 'Mean-Spirited' Wedding Planners, Claims They Provided 'No Services Of Value' As Legal War Rages
Famed investor Nelson Peltz claimed his daughter Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding planners offered "no services of value" and are trying to publicly smear the reputation of his loved ones in an explosive new legal filing obtained by RadarOnline.com.
In his multiple-page retort, Nelson argued the actress-turned-bride and his wife, Claudia, should be removed from the "frivolous" countersuit brought forth by Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Miami-based event planning firm Plan Design Events.
Braghin and Grijalba fired back after Nelson took legal action against them in December, claiming the duo botched preparation for the star-studded $3.5 million nuptials and refused to refund his $159,000 deposit when he fired them after eight days.
Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham, the son of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, in April 2022.
Nelson is refusing to back down as their court war rages on, claiming it seems the planners are "shamefully" hell-bent on painting the heiress in an "extremely negative light" to alter the narrative and "hopefully pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims against PDE."
"Despite 50 pages of malicious and mean-spirited allegations, only a single count is alleged against Claudia and/or Nicola," the summary of argument stated.
Nelson, whom the planners labeled a "billionaire bully," believes their strategy is "simple and transparent," describing it as a "desperate effort to distract from their own failure to accomplish anything" during the short time they were employed by him.
PDE were the second of three wedding planners recruited for the couple's big day.
The filing claims the level of disorder was so overwhelming that Rishi Patel, the wedding designer later recommended to the Peltzes by Braghin, told Nelson they should be let go.
- Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham's $3 Million Wedding Almost CALLED OFF: Blockbuster Lawsuit Reveals Secrets Kept From His Mom Victoria & Guest List Drama
- Nicola Peltz's Private Texts To Wedding Planner Exposed As Part Of Billionaire Father's Lawsuit
- It's Just Not True': Nicola Peltz Shuts Down Rumored Feud With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham, Spills All About Alleged Wedding Dress Drama
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Braghin and Grijalba exposed the alleged behind-the-scenes chaos after they were brought in with six weeks until the wedding date, claiming they went above and beyond to try to exceed expectations while providing text messages to prove their point.
The planners slammed Nelson in their countersuit, alleging that he wanted to "cancel the wedding" and called it "a s--- show." But "Claudia begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would 'destroy Nicola's career,'" the planners claimed.
Braghin and Grijalba are seeking damages and it appears the legal dispute with Nicola's father is far from over as he is under the impression it's a "shake down."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
An insider told RadarOnline.com, "Nelson is not a litigious man … he has not sued anyone in 15 years. But when it comes to his daughter, he will protect her always."
The insider added, "He is a loving father who signed a contract with a group that couldn't live up to the experience they sold him."