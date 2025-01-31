Emily Ratajkowski Reveals 'Unisex' Fashion Mission — As Her Topless Blazer Look is Branded 'Peak Corporate Sleaze'

Emily Ratajkowski is turning heads with her bold blend of masculine and feminine fashion. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 33-year-old model is pushing fashion boundaries, taking her daring style to the office – and fully embracing the "corporate sleaze" title after going topless under a blazer.

Source: INTIMISSIMI/MEGA The 33-year-old is breaking boundaries with her new feminine and masculine style.

On Tuesday, the My Body author revealed her collaboration with Italian label Marella, launching a seven-piece blazer capsule collection. The lineup includes tuxedo dresses, denim suits, and a leather piece. Of course, Ratajkowski herself starred in the campaign, effortlessly showcasing her designs.

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Ratajkowski launched a seven-piece blazer capsule collection that includes tuxedo dresses, denim suits, and a leather piece.

Though the blazers are designed for the office, the styling adds an edgy twist – with lots of décolletage on show. With the February 4th launch just around the corner, Ratajkowski and Marella have been dropping sneak peeks of their upcoming collection, along with glimpses into the creative process.

However, it’s the styling that’s really been turning heads. In one shot, Ratajkowski wore a white skirt suit with oversized '80s-style padded shoulders.

The blazer, which could easily pass as a tuxedo mini dress, was left wide open – no top, no bra, just bold confidence. The podcast host completed the look with a high-waisted miniskirt, featuring a dramatic rosette on one side.

In other campaign shots, Ratajkowski posed in a navy pantsuit, leaving the blazer unbuttoned to reveal her bare and toned torso. Elsewhere, she stunned in a cherry red version of the "IT" blazer, wearing it as a minidress. While she fastened it this time, the deep neckline still dipped low toward her navel, highlighting her cleavage.

Ratajkowski’s bold style may clash with office dress codes, but she's not alone – stars like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lawrence have also embraced the "corporate sleaze" look, often flaunting their chest in braless suits. The new campaign comes as the mom-of-one has been backing away from traditionally feminine style.

Source: MEGA The mom-of-one has been working on balancing a more masculine and feminine style.

She recently told Women's Wear Daily: "I wear blazers all the time. I wear them on the plane, I wear them to go out for drinks, I wear them to take my son to school. "Balancing something masculine with something feminine is always a central part of my styling and with this collection I think you can really play with that."

Earlier this month, the Gone Girl actress fired back at critics who made negative remarks about her revealing outfits. In an interview with Glamour UK, she shared that she's reached a stage in life where she cares "a whole lot less what people think," particularly when it comes to her fashion choices.

Source: INTIMISSIMI/MEGA Ratajkowski is no stranger to backlash surrounding her lack of clothing or risky Instagram posts.

Ratajkowski explained: “So, if I am in a certain type of mood where I want to post something or wear something that I could be judged for because it’s, quote-unquote 'desperate,' I'm a little bit like, 'Well, that’s where I'm at.'" She said as she's gotten older, she's learned to prioritize her "own happiness" and has "bigger fish to fry" than worrying about the politics of whether or not she's appealing to the male gaze at any given moment.