Inside Donald Trump's Classified Files Vault: How President Is Intent on Lifting Lid on FBI and CIA Secrets — And the TRUTH About Area 51

Watchdogs hailed the historic move as a long overdue reckoning for rogue FBI and CIA elements that have been suspected of having a hand in the three infamous assassinations and an off-the-record effort to conceal and reverse-engineer alien technology.

During an appearance on the podcast Who Killed JFK?, lead expert Dick Russell said: "It makes no sense that after 60 years, the government is still withholding certain files from the American people based on the flimsy excuse of protecting sources and methods.

"It's far more likely that some of these documents will reveal a relationship between the CIA and accused JFK shooter Lee Harvey Oswald. It's long past time for our government agencies to come clean on what they know and what they've been covering up."