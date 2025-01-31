Inside Donald Trump's Classified Files Vault: How President Is Intent on Lifting Lid on FBI and CIA Secrets — And the TRUTH About Area 51
Donald Trump's executive order to declassify the assassination files on John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy is said to include FBI and CIA secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Administration sources further claimed Trump's bold order extends to federal programs tasked with harvesting crashed extraterrestrial craft – and what really goes on at heavily protected Area 51.
Watchdogs hailed the historic move as a long overdue reckoning for rogue FBI and CIA elements that have been suspected of having a hand in the three infamous assassinations and an off-the-record effort to conceal and reverse-engineer alien technology.
During an appearance on the podcast Who Killed JFK?, lead expert Dick Russell said: "It makes no sense that after 60 years, the government is still withholding certain files from the American people based on the flimsy excuse of protecting sources and methods.
"It's far more likely that some of these documents will reveal a relationship between the CIA and accused JFK shooter Lee Harvey Oswald. It's long past time for our government agencies to come clean on what they know and what they've been covering up."
Officials publicly claimed lone madmen were responsible for killing MLK, JFK and RFK – despite considerable evidence pointing to killer conspiracies.
Some theories point to CIA involvement in RFK's murder, while theories on JFK's assassination suggested a plot between his Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, the FBI and CIA.
Meanwhile, Coretta Scott King went to her grave in 2006 believing her husband's death in Memphis was the result of a "major high-level conspiracy" involving Hoover's FBI.
Sources claimed Trump's move will heal a national wound that has been festering for over six decades.
New York City lawyer and JFK researcher Larry Schnapf said: "Since JFK's death, Americans have no longer fully trusted their government. The assassination of a president and the questions and suspicions that lingered in its wake have wrought terrible consequences.
"Trump is now trying to remedy that by throwing light into the dark places – no matter what difficult truths might reside there."
CNN Dragged into MORE Scandal as Commentator Issues Groveling Apology for Blaming Trump For American Airlines-Black Hawk Crash over D.C.— As President Points Finger at DEI Policies in Shock Rant
But Schnapf cautioned Trump's promised action is "only half the battle."
He added: "The documents Trump is going to release and which are in the possession of the National Archives do not represent the entirety of the government documents and materials related to JFK's assassination.
"The CIA has not, to date, complied with the 1992 JFK Assassination Records Act and delivered the entirety of its materials related to the president's death. We really don't know what they're holding – or hiding."
Schnapf – who sued former President Joe Biden's administration in an effort to force the CIA to follow the 1992 act – added: "Unless President Trump orders them to comply with the law and turn everything over, the public will never know the truth."