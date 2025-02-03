We Strip Bare Truth Behind Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Shock Grammys Exit — As Calls Grow For Exhibitionist Model to Be ARRESTED For Indecent Exposure Over Naked Red Carpet Stunt
The truth behind Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori's shocking exit at the Grammy Awards has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can report the very controversial couple made an eye-catching appearance on the red carpet as the rapper's wife wore a nearly nude, completely sheer dress while posing for photos – and now calls are growing for the model to be arrested.
On Sunday night, the rapper, 47, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, hit the red carpet with his wife, 30.
He went for a simple look by wearing a black shirt, pants, sunglasses, and a chain.
Censori started walking the red carpet in a massive fur coat, and then after taking it off, she was nearly nude in a sheer dress.
According to Daily Mail sources, after Censori dropped her massive fur coat to reveal basically nothing underneath – someone had to speak to the Flashing Lights rapper amid fears CBS could face fines and reprimands due to the risque, completely sheer dress.
The insider added: "Everyone looked at them like they were crazy, and the word is that he tried to create a major publicity stunt because he is worried he isn’t the center of attention anymore.
"The organizers were informed about her outfit minutes after she got on the red carpet and sent someone to tell his team that they had to go because they could have been hit with massive issues if they pulled a stunt like this on air."
According to the site, the couple was "escorted out by police" after posing on the red carpet.
After the disturbing stunt, social media users started calling for the rapper's wife to be arrested for indecent exposure – especially after a photo of a young child peeking from behind the red carpet began circulating online.
One user tweeted: "If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked... That is called indecent exposure, and it is a crime. I never consented to seeing this woman naked, and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn't either. This is really disturbing."
A second questioned: "Why isn’t Bianca Censori being arrested for indecent exposure?"
A third tweeted: "Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori at the #Grammys. Wait, How is this allowed? This is illegal right?"
A fourth added: "All of the comments are acting like this is funny. Bianca is fully naked, and there are children present? Is this not a felony? hate to be that person but imagine if it was a man."
In California, the crime of Indecent Exposure "occurs when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it."
If found guilty, a first conviction "could result in a Misdemeanor sentence of six months in a county jail and or a fine of up to $1,000."
As for a second offense, a person will be "treated as a Felony and could result in a State prison term."