We Strip Bare Truth Behind Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Shock Grammys Exit — As Calls Grow For Exhibitionist Model to Be ARRESTED For Indecent Exposure Over Naked Red Carpet Stunt

According to Daily Mail sources, after Censori dropped her massive fur coat to reveal basically nothing underneath – someone had to speak to the Flashing Lights rapper amid fears CBS could face fines and reprimands due to the risque, completely sheer dress.

The insider added: "Everyone looked at them like they were crazy, and the word is that he tried to create a major publicity stunt because he is worried he isn’t the center of attention anymore.

"The organizers were informed about her outfit minutes after she got on the red carpet and sent someone to tell his team that they had to go because they could have been hit with massive issues if they pulled a stunt like this on air."

According to the site, the couple was "escorted out by police" after posing on the red carpet.