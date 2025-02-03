We Expose Secrets of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's FURIOUS 13-Year Feud — As Diss Track 'Not Like Us' Makes Grammys History

Lamar swept all five Grammy categories he was nominated for his hit Not Like Us, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

The song is a not-so-veiled diss track aimed at Drake, accusing the 38-year-old of being a "certified pedophile" and pursuing minors.

Drake fired back in his track The Heart Part 6, denying the allegations, but the shots have clearly been fired. So how did we get here in the first place?

The pair started out as friends and collaborators, joining up for Drake's 2011 album Take Care, Lamar's 2012 song Poetic Justice and A$AP Rocky's 2013 track F---in' Problems.

They also tag-teamed on a tour in 2012.

But the relationship began to sour a year later, when Lamar dropped a verse on Big Sean's song Control that seemed to indicate he was better than his peers – including Drake.

The lyrics include the lines: "I'm usually homeboys with the same n----s I'm rhyming with / But this is hip-hop and them n-----s should know what time it is"

Then Lamar called out several colleagues, including Drake, saying he was better than all of them.