EXCLUSIVE: 'PR Stunt Shocker!' — Kanye West Slammed for Dropping Yeezy Ad during Grammys 2025 After Shocking Red Carpet Nudity Appearance with Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West dropped an ad for his Yeezy clothing brand on Sunday night during the Grammy Awards, just moments after making an unexpected appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori.
The controversial couple stepped out for the red carpet cameo and caught plenty of backlash as Censori showed up close to completely nude, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hitmaker shared the Yeezy clip on their website, and it promoted a line of the brand's tees, sweatshirts, and shoes for just $20 per item. Despite the promo, fans were not buying it at all and made it clear on the platform X.
One person raged: "Can we not fall for this Kanye PR stunt," and another added, "Kanye is simply doing this for attention."
"They're both in on it for PR," a user said referring to West's shock appearance with Censori.
While West opted for a basic look by wearing a black shirt, pants, sunglasses, and a chain on the red carpet, the 30-year-old Censori simple wore a fur coat over a close to nude sheer dress.
At one point, West appeared to tell Censori: "You're making a scene now" – to which the model responded by nodding her head, according to lip-reader Nicola Hickling, the founder and lead analyst at LipReader.
Hickling believes West, 47, then added: "Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense." Censori nodded her head once again, to which the rapper said: "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."
"Alright let's go," Censori is believed to have responded.
The pair was originally believed to have been "escorted out by police," following their appearance, while another source revealed West and Censori left on their own.
West and Censori's marriage has been plagued by backlash since the two kicked off their relationship, with some claiming they were headed for a split.
However, an insider previously claimed West and Censori are doing all they can to save their marriage – including getting naked.
"He and Bianca have started doing naked therapy. Apparently, they feel more liberated and can totally bare their souls when they're undressed," the insider said.
They continued: "People assume that it's just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Kanye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff.
"Kanye loves being naked, he has this huge exhibitionist side – it's actually a shock to a lot of people in his world that he covers up so much when he's out in public because the rest of the time he hardly wears clothes."
The source added: "... Bianca is forging quite the name for herself as this liberated woman who's not afraid to go naked in public, so she'd be the face of the business."
Meanwhile, West's ex, mother to his four children, Kim Kardashian isn't exactly happy with his and Censori's crazy stunts.
Another insider said at the time: "Kim believes Kanye is exploiting his new wife to make Kim jealous. She's even considering meeting with her look-alike replacement... to try to talk sense into her."