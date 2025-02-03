EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of 'Diddy' Hospital Dash — How He Was Ushered Out of Cell Amid 'Starvation' and 'Epstein Assassination' Fears
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' surprise hospital dash was kept secret to avoid further scrutiny surrounding his well-being.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper's health has been a hot topic within Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
In recent weeks, there have been rumors Combs, 55, has been starving himself over poisoning concerns, plus, the hitmaker is wracked with fear he could fall victim to an "Epstein-style assassination attempt" in his prison cell, sparking talk he's heading for a breakdown.
Which is why his brief transfer out of the prison was kept away from prying eyes.
A source said: "There is so much attention on Diddy's health right now. Speculation is rife he's in a bad way and struggling big time behind bars,
"Making the hospital visit common notice at the time would only intensify the rumors."
Combs was secretly transported to Brooklyn Hospital for a late-night MRI last Thursday.
The star needed a medical scan because his "knee was bothering him" and underwent the procedure around 10pm.
He swiftly returned to his cell after the procedure.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs pleaded with guards to be taken to a prison hospital for observation around Christmas, claiming he believed he was suffering a breakdown.
According to a source close to the Bad Boy founder, the guards at the detention center refused his request.
The insider claimed: "With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he'd be out on bail by now.
"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he's been using while he's been behind bars.
"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."
Last month, Combs was seen looking incredibly thin at his latest court hearing three months after he was arrested and tossed behind bars.
Combs has reportedly lost a lot of weight and now looks "grayer" as he continues to await his May trial.
We revealed in September Combs was paranoid of being poisoned in prison and has been refusing to eat jail food.
Larry Levine, an ex-con at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Combs is being housed, told he has a "source" with knowledge of the situation on the inside.
He explained: "Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies. If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen.
"They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."
In October, RadarOnline.com told how Combs has been branded "a dead man walking" in a prison controlled by gangs.
A source said: "Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons.
"It would be possible to get to him, but it would take cooperation with prison guards, like in the case of Jeffrey Epstein."
Billionaire sex creep Epstein was awaiting trial for peddling young girls to some of the world's richest and most powerful men when he died under mysterious circumstances while imprisoned five years ago.