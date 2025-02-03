EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of 'Diddy' Hospital Dash — How He Was Ushered Out of Cell Amid 'Starvation' and 'Epstein Assassination' Fears

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper's health has been a hot topic within Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' surprise hospital dash was kept secret to avoid further scrutiny surrounding his well-being.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been experiencing pain in his knee and pleaded with prison bosses to get the problem seen.

In recent weeks, there have been rumors Combs, 55, has been starving himself over poisoning concerns, plus, the hitmaker is wracked with fear he could fall victim to an "Epstein-style assassination attempt" in his prison cell, sparking talk he's heading for a breakdown.

Which is why his brief transfer out of the prison was kept away from prying eyes.

A source said: "There is so much attention on Diddy's health right now. Speculation is rife he's in a bad way and struggling big time behind bars,

"Making the hospital visit common notice at the time would only intensify the rumors."