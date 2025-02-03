Inside the VERY Influential New 'Girl Squad' Meghan Markle Is Assembling Ahead of Launch of her Goop Copycat Business
Meghan Markle doesn't need the Royal Family – she's got a fresh new squad by her side.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex spent time with a new group of celebrity girlfriends at Kerry Washington's birthday, including several high-powered businesswomen, ahead of her upcoming project launch.
Markle, 43, was among the close friends invited to the 48th birthday soiree for the Scandal star, which featured an intimate dinner and a ceremonial new moon ritual.
One of the other attendees, Jessica Alba, shared snippets from the night with her millions of Instagram followers.
She wrote in the caption: "Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington. There's nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night (heart) Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter.
"New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities – and this night was just that. We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration."
In a video, Markle was seen sitting at the table, clapping and singing "Happy Birthday" to the actress as Alba came around the corner with trays of glowing desserts.
Markle and Washington are believed to have struck up a friendship in 2013, so it's no surprise the Duchess seamlessly blended into her inner circle of successful businesswomen and fellow actresses.
The gathering just so happened to take place right before the release of Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, set to drop on March 4.
The original launch date was supposed to be January 15, but Markle put it on ice in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfire devastation.
A new report suggests the upcoming cooking show will promote merchandise from Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The Montecito-based company, founded in 2024, sells a variety of home goods, preserves, and personal care products.
The series was first teased last March when she launched her brand, with plans to tie the show to its release.
Sources close to Markle's "mutually beneficial partnership" with Netflix have told PageSix the streamer will help distribute products linked to her upcoming eight-part series.
A Hollywood insider mentioned as Netflix expands into live events, this kind of collaboration fits their future strategy.
Despite the joyful series getting some positive buzz, she's also been hit with a handful of copyright claims for appearing to clone other A-listers' ideas.
A new report says the Duchess of Sussex has faced criticism for the striking similarities between her project and other celebrity ventures, such as Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop.
A source told New Idea Magazine: "People have noticed it looks like the stuff Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website puts out, as well as Martha Stewart's books and TV shows."
They added: "Had Netflix and Meghan done a little more research, some of the more obvious double-ups could've been avoided.
"Instead, their inclusions have exposed Meghan to a huge backlash."
The publication also noted while there's no indication Markle intentionally copied others, the claims have "tainted the response to her latest project."
The insider continued: "She'll be fuming about the reaction."
Markle has been attempting to expand her resume amid rumors she and her husband Prince Harry's marriage may be on the rocks.
The couple has had a difficult start to the year, especially following the brutal Vanity Fair article calling out their behavior.
In the article, a source claimed Markle would be "warm and effusive" towards her employees before turning "cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible" whenever things went awry.
The insider claimed things "went poorly, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands." The couple shut down the claims, calling them "distressing."
A source noted: "Things aren’t easy for (Markle and Harry) right now. Vanity Fair has succeeded in making a bad time worse."
Amid their struggles, Markle and Harry have decided to stay out of the limelight for the time being in order to avoid more drama.