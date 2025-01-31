EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Empire 'Slowly Crumbling' As She Lays Off Staff Ahead of Brand's Busiest Time of Year With VERY X-Rated Valentine's Day Sex Toys Launch

Hollywood A-Lister Gwyneth Gwyneth Paltrow hopes to kickstart her ailing wellness empire with a $159 disco vibrator that syncs to a user's playlist to create the music of love.

Her Goop label is shedding staff but she's hawking the device, new in time for Valentine's Day, that is named after Apple voice helper Siri, RadarOnline.com can reveal

And the bedroom gadget can even respond to commands from a partner's voice.

Her Goop lifestyle page is also flogging rolls of Gaffer-style tape bedroom bondage games.

The star tells buyers of the sex toy: "If you’ve ever turned on a vibrator and thought: 'What now?', this stimulator is for you.