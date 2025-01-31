EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Empire 'Slowly Crumbling' As She Lays Off Staff Ahead of Brand's Busiest Time of Year With VERY X-Rated Valentine's Day Sex Toys Launch
Hollywood A-Lister Gwyneth Gwyneth Paltrow hopes to kickstart her ailing wellness empire with a $159 disco vibrator that syncs to a user's playlist to create the music of love.
Her Goop label is shedding staff but she's hawking the device, new in time for Valentine's Day, that is named after Apple voice helper Siri, RadarOnline.com can reveal
And the bedroom gadget can even respond to commands from a partner's voice.
Her Goop lifestyle page is also flogging rolls of Gaffer-style tape bedroom bondage games.
The star tells buyers of the sex toy: "If you’ve ever turned on a vibrator and thought: 'What now?', this stimulator is for you.
"The Siri 3 is designed to sync with sound, whether that's from your playlist, a LELO-curated playlist, or even a partner's voice."
And kinky couples can blow $50 on 50ft of removable restraint tape.
Goop says: "This ultrasoft nonstick tape is designed for intimate partner play. And like everything from Kiki de Montparnasse: It feelsm and looks, luxe."
The "must-have" Val's Day items come as Goop implemented a second round of layoffs in just months.
New cuts being made account for around 10 people which equates to less than 6 per cent of staff across several divisions, including the beauty, programming, engineering and creative departments.
In September about 40 people were cut from the 216-person strong staff, accounting for 18 percent of the e-commerce site
Paltrow, 52, who is also the CEO, said that the layoffs had put Goop "back in growth mode" but it appears that there was still more cuts to be made.
Few details exist on just how solvent the company is with a spokesperson simply stating that revenue grew year on year in 2023 with 2024 looking like another year of growth.
The last round of cuts occurred in 2021 when it's believed at least 140 employees, including high-level execs including a chief financial officer, chief technology officer and chief risk officer, left the company over a period of two years.
While the pandemic accounted for some staffing loss, ex-staffers noted how Goop's high turnover problem predated COVID-19 layoffs, and that stingy pay and the Academy Award winner's habit of picking favorites and then seemingly changing her mind were the causes.
Other ex-employees who griped about the company on Glassdoor also slammed the "bullies" and "mean girls" who rely on "fear-based management", saying Paltrow in particular was "wanting to spend her days trying on clothes when the company desperately needed a real CEO."
The company now appears to be in the midst of restructuring, with a sharper focus on beauty, food and fashion.
When the company launched 16 years go as a weekly newsletter, it seemed to generate fans and critics in equal measure with some eyebrow-raising products including sex dust and libido-boosting supplements, vampire repellent and scented candles, one of which was billed as smelling like Paltrow's orgasm.
The actress had famously listed a $75 candle, cheekily named This Smells Like My Vagina. for sale in her online Goop shop and revealed that the geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar scented candle originally started as a joke.
Its sales description said: "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth Paltrow – the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' – but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent."
The actress had also previously advised readers to purchase a $15,000 gold vibrator and jade vaginal eggs.