Philip Seymour Hoffman's Brutal Final Days Exposed on 11th Anniversary of Actor's Death: How He Was Ordering Half-Glasses of Beer in Desperate Bid to Wean Himself Off His Killer Addictions

A friend of Hoffman recalled how the star entered a bar after returning from a 10-day detox for heroin addiction, and revealed how he was still struggling.

“I remember he had just gotten back from rehab, and he ordered ‘one half of a beer,'" the friend said.

He continued: “The bartender said, ‘Phil, a beer is three bucks. You can’t splurge for a whole?’ Then it hit us that he was trying not to drink by drinking only ‘half.’ But that’s not how it works, unfortunately. He just couldn’t fight the demon.”

Others locals in the West Village in New York City, where Hoffman resided, also recalled seeing the movie star before his death.