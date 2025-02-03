ALL the Details on how 'Blindsided' Kevin Costner Could Roll Back on His Bitter Divorce Deal With Ex Christine After She Found Love Again So Quickly

Kevin Costner is considering revising details of the divorce settlement with his ex-wife as she's set to remarry a wealthy financier just 11 months after their split was finalized.

Sources said Costner felt 'betrayed' by the engagement news, having only just completed his bitter divorce settlement.

But given the speed of Baumgartner's engagement , Costner, 70, may kickstart a fresh legal battle to claw back some of the money he has lost, much to the disdain of his ex-wife, whom he shares three children with – sons Caden, 17, and Hayes, 15, and 14-year-old daughter Grace.

Costner and Baumgartner, who were married for over two decades, went through one of the most contentious and bitter divorces in Hollywood history, which was finally rubber stamped in February last year.

Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor got engaged during an intimate dinner and she's excited by what future holds for the pair.

A friend said: "It is entirely Kevin's choice if he wants to live in the past. Christine is solely focused on her future and happiness for her kids, Josh and, for the first time in a long time, herself.

"Anyone who knows Christine knows how she has dedicated her life to her family and caring for her kids has remained her focus this whole time.

"The ring Josh gave her is an emerald shape which signifies 'clarity, strength and a clear and transparent relationship.'

"She and Josh are over the moon and excited for their future together."