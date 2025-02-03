ALL the Details on how 'Blindsided' Kevin Costner Could Roll Back on His Bitter Divorce Deal With Ex Christine After She Found Love Again So Quickly
Kevin Costner is considering revising details of the divorce settlement with his ex-wife as she's set to remarry a wealthy financier just 11 months after their split was finalized.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Coster was left "blindsided" by Christine Baumgartner, 50, moving on so quickly, accepting the proposal from boyfriend Josh Connor, 49.
Costner and Baumgartner, who were married for over two decades, went through one of the most contentious and bitter divorces in Hollywood history, which was finally rubber stamped in February last year.
But given the speed of Baumgartner's engagement, Costner, 70, may kickstart a fresh legal battle to claw back some of the money he has lost, much to the disdain of his ex-wife, whom he shares three children with – sons Caden, 17, and Hayes, 15, and 14-year-old daughter Grace.
A friend said: "It is entirely Kevin's choice if he wants to live in the past. Christine is solely focused on her future and happiness for her kids, Josh and, for the first time in a long time, herself.
"Anyone who knows Christine knows how she has dedicated her life to her family and caring for her kids has remained her focus this whole time.
"The ring Josh gave her is an emerald shape which signifies 'clarity, strength and a clear and transparent relationship.'
"She and Josh are over the moon and excited for their future together."
During fiery their court battle, Costner accused Baumgartner of spending $95,000 on his credit card (on lawyers and a forensic accountant) and of refusing to move out of the marital home, despite a pre-nuptial agreement signed before their 2004 wedding, in which she agreed Costner would keep the property he bought in 1988 if they broke up.
Documents revealed Costner – who also has three adult children from a first marriage to college sweetheart Cindy Silva – called Baumgartner's refusal to leave their home "surprising and disheartening".
He added: "I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home. I never wanted this to happen again."
Costner's high-powered lawyer Laura Wasser filed for a court order to remove Baumgartner from the house, while her lawyers responded by filing a restraining order forbidding him from taking their children out of state or selling any property.
Costner claimed he gave Baumgartner $1million (£806,000) so she could rent a property nearby.
She argued the money was paid into an account without her knowledge and insisted that she needed more time to find a suitable rental home. She also asked for $165,000 a month in child support to "maintain their children's lifestyle."
A judge eventually ordered Costner to pay $63,209 a month as well as the children's school and medical bills.
But this could change or Costner goes back to the courts in wake of his ex-wife’s engagement.
However, if there;s one certainty, The Bodyguard star won't be rushing into a new romance himself,
A friend said: "Kevin is still processing everything that went on and is in no hurry to get into another longterm committed relationship."