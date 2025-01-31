Your tip
Revealed: 'Gut-Punching' Way Kevin Costner Heard His Handbag Designer Ex Christine Baumgartner Was Engaged to New Love Josh Connor — As 'Yellowstone' Star 'Gets Set for Divorce Pay-Off Deal War'

Kevin Costner found out about his ex-wife's engagement from one of their kids.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jan. 31 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal the "gut-punching" way Kevin Costner discovered his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is engaged less than one year after their divorce was finalized.

Financier Josh Connor, 49, proposed to Baumgartner, 50, earlier this week over an intimate dinner.

Although Baumgartner's inner circle was said to not be shocked by the engagement, Costner was apparently blindsided and felt "betrayed" by the news.

The Yellowstone alum was said to have found out his ex-wife is engaged from one of his kids.

Insiders spilled: "Kevin said he felt sucker-punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal.

"He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like betrayal even after all this time. He just celebrated his birthday, thank God they waited at least a week to make the announcement."

Meanwhile, Costner – who turned 70-years-old on January 18 – has been busy partying in Aspen and has been spotted with recently single A-lister Jennifer Lopez.

He's also been busy gearing up to debut his documentary series, Yellowstone to Yosemite, after exiting the hit modern Western show.

They said: "Kevin will do what he always does and that's focus on his kids and his work. He's premiering Horizon 2 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, his docuseries is coming out soon and he's got his music and of course his best friend Bobby. Thank god for that dog, he's been there with Kevin through it all, bringing him and the kids so much joy."

Despite keeping busy, insiders claimed things haven't been a breeze for Costner.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said the Dances with Wolves star is hoping to renegotiate his $400million divorce settlement once Baumgartner remarries.

After his self-funded, $100million movie Horizon flopped, insiders said he's "champing at the bit" to renegotiate the settlement terms and get back a portion of the funds he's set to pay his ex-wife.

An insider said: "Kevin is watching the situation very carefully and hopes to pounce once they become man and wife. He's paying Christine a monster sum each month in spousal support, but surely she won't need that when she becomes someone else's spouse.

"Plus, he doesn't see why his cash should be going to support Josh's life as he's a very wealthy man in his own right."

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after 18 years of marriage in 2023 – and quickly moved on with Connor, which sources said left Costner "raging."

She then sought $161,592 in child support for their three children, but Costner won a small victory when a judge lowered the amount to $63,209 a month instead.

