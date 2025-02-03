EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Set to Blame Kardashian Clan if Their Desperation Flushes Her Timothée Chalamet Romance Down the Toilet' — After We Revealed He's 'Set to Ditch Her for A-List Actress'
Ambitious Kris Jenner is desperate to recruit Hollywood golden boy Timothée Chalamet for The Kardashians… but it could kill this love for Kylie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kylie will never forgive her pushy family if their desire to force him to appear on their flagging show drives him away.
We have already revealed how the star of the new Bob Dylan biopic is eyeing an A-list actress for his new love interest as he believes he's "above" the reality TV clan.
A showbiz source told us: "Kylie and Timothée have been making headlines with their affectionate outings at events like the Golden Globes and a recent trip to Paris.
"However, behind the glamour, Kylie is feeling anxious about the longevity of their relationship.
"Kris is encouraging him to be more involved with the family, even suggesting he might make an appearance on their reality series.
"Kris is eager to leverage Kylie and Timothée’s relationship for the family brand. With the couple now comfortable showing their love publicly, Kris sees this as an opportunity to boost the show’s ratings, particularly to attract a younger audience.
"Having someone as prominent as Timothée could be a game changer for The Kardashians, as Kris is desperate to revitalize interest in the series."
But Kylie, 27, is unsettled by the thought of him joining the show, especially considering the tumultuous outcomes for her sisters after their significant others appeared on screen.
Her ex, Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kylie, made only a brief appearance on the series – and she's petrified of history repeating itself, our source said.
The insider added: "Kylie is genuinely in love with Timothée and wants to protect their relationship at all costs. Kylie is mindful of the scrutiny that Timothée has already faced for dating her and fears that exposing their private life could intensify the pressure on him to part ways with her.
"She has made it clear to Kris that she opposes the idea and has urged her mother to reconsider, warning that any continued pressure could jeopardize their bond. She'd never forgive her mother if the relationship went down the pan because he was being pressured to go on the show."
RadarOnline.com revealed how he was still getting his flirt on with other lovelies when she's not around.
"Everywhere he goes, women throw themselves at him," a source said.
The 29-year-old and Kylie were attached at the hip while promoting his Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown – but an insider stressed Chalamet has his eye on raising his Tinseltown status with an industry A-lister as his girlfriend instead of the reality TV regular.
"He's a hot commodity already but there's no doubt he could rise even higher with the right star on his arm," an insider added.
Dune pin-up Timothée has been dating pillow-lipped make-up mogul Jenner since April 2023, but sources said he still has a "weakness for beautiful women."
Our insider declared: "You don't become one of the hottest actors in Hollywood without picking up a lot of female admirers, and Timmy especially has become a favorite of female executives, filmmakers and agents, who make a point of showing up at events where he'll be."