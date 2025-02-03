EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Set to Blame Kardashian Clan if Their Desperation Flushes Her Timothée Chalamet Romance Down the Toilet' — After We Revealed He's 'Set to Ditch Her for A-List Actress'

Ambitious Kris Jenner is desperate to recruit Hollywood golden boy Timothée Chalamet for The Kardashians… but it could kill this love for Kylie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kylie will never forgive her pushy family if their desire to force him to appear on their flagging show drives him away.

We have already revealed how the star of the new Bob Dylan biopic is eyeing an A-list actress for his new love interest as he believes he's "above" the reality TV clan.

A showbiz source told us: "Kylie and Timothée have been making headlines with their affectionate outings at events like the Golden Globes and a recent trip to Paris.