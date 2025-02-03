Bonnie Blue 'Mass Sex Disease' Fear in Overdrive as OnlyFans Orgy Star Admits First Man She Slept With In '1,057-Men' Gangbang DIDN'T Wear a Condom
The thousand or so men who slept with OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue in her record-breaking gang bang might have all gone home with a special souvenir – an STD.
RadarOnline.com has learned the very first man she had sex with to kick off her conquest did not wear protection, putting everyone who came after him at risk.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Blue recently completed a stunt in which she slept with 1,057 men in under 24 hours. In a post-game interview of sorts on Instagram, the 25-year-old confessed to documentary filmmaker Lee Spooner it didn't start as planned.
Blue shared: "Number one out of 1,057 went in raw" before trying to justify what happened: "I'm bent over. At this point, I've got like six other guys in front of me. My hands are busy, my mouth is busy, and then I turn around and I’m like, wait, you're not wrapped up!"
However, the record-seeker simply chalked it up to an overly-excited partner.
She explained: "I think like when you're in the moment, from the guy's perspective, and they're getting excited, they just sort of forget - which is like completely normal."
Besides, Blue shared, most men don't even wear condoms: "So it's not like an instant, 'I'm about to go inside, let me wrap up'."
Fans in the comments section were appalled at her forgetfulness, and more so over her seeming lack of concern for unprotected sex.
One person speculated: "Last guy is probably dead now."
Another mentioned: "Forget to wear a condom normal?!? No absolutely not."
While a third screamed in all caps: "NOTHING ABOUT THIS SITUATION IS NORMAL!!
ALL the Details on how 'Blindsided' Kevin Costner Could Roll Back on His Bitter Divorce Deal With Ex Christine After She Found Love Again So Quickly
The aftermath of the event seemed to take a toll on Blue as well, as she revealed how she physically felt following the lengthy sex session: "I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore? I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven't whatsoever. And I'm the first to take painkillers.
"The thing that feels the most sore is my legs."
Blue – real name Tia Billinger – then showed her legs, which were covered in bruises and bite marks.
"I think they're fingerprints to be honest," she speculated, and added: "I've got bite marks. My legs feel the most sore, but apart from that, I'm ready for round two."
Despite the aftermath evidence on her body, Blue made it clear she wants more: "I say to them all the time – the dads, the husbands, the students – leave your mark on me.
"Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time. I enjoy it, when they've left marks, whether it's hand prints, bite marks, bruises. I'm ok with that, I quite like it. It's a bit of a turn on actually. Last night was the sorest I've ever felt but today I'm fine."