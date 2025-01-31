OnlyFans Orgy Star Bonnie Blue Makes ANOTHER Shocking Boast — Telling How She Had Sex With Teen Virgin Before Fuming Mom Pulled him From ‘Disgusting’ Gangbang Sex Stunt
OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has made yet another shocking boast about having sex with a teenage virgin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the adult entertainment opened up about the time a teenager was pulled from her "disgusting" gangbang sex stunt – by his own mother.
The OnlyFans creator revealed the shocking details about the video that went viral of the teen who was caught on camera getting scolded by his mother as he was with a group of other men waiting to have sex with her.
The 25-year-old content creator said: "I did actually sleep with him. I took his virginity."
As seen in the viral video, the mother was shouting at her teenager for his "unacceptable" behavior at the event.
She told her child: "Put your clothes on! Otherwise, I’ll get the police to come for you. Put on your clothes now and come out. Come out of here now!"
The teen responded to his mom – before leaving with her: "I'm 19 — I can do what I want!"
During an interview with Sea.FM, the adult entertainer cleared up a few rumors regarding the viral clip and claimed: "People have got the story mixed up."
She said: "And the video you might have seen online, the reason he is looking for his coat is because he was already undressed.
"He's already done the business."
The 25-year-old claimed the mother perhaps didn't "understand" the event her son was interested in attending and was even "given refreshments."
Blue explained: "I think he had said, 'Oh, there’s something I want to go to. There's an event I want to take part in.' But she wasn’t fully aware of what the event was."
As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Blue's event wasn't only slammed by the teen's mother – it has received an enormous amount of backlash worldwide.
The adult content creator recently completed a "revolting" stunt in which she slept with 1,057 men in under 24 hours.
In the comments sections of TikToks, where Blue discussed completing her goal and boasting she's "proud" – users expressed their concern.
One wrote: "This is demonic. Let's pray for Bonnie."
Another said: "Poor girl needs to heal you can see in her eyes her soul is sad."
A third commented: "All jokes aside, this is actually so incredibly sad and breaks my heart."
A fourth added: "Doesn't get much sadder than this for everyone involved."
Despite receiving a lot of harsh criticism for her challenges, Blue has claimed her parents are "proud" of her career and sparked more disgust with her comments
"Honestly, he loves it," said Brit Blue, who considers stepfather Nicholas Elliott her real dad, insisted.
"Obviously he doesn't sit watching the videos, but all my social media, my TikToks, he'll have a look at.