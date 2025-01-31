OnlyFans Orgy Star Bonnie Blue Makes ANOTHER Shocking Boast — Telling How She Had Sex With Teen Virgin Before Fuming Mom Pulled him From ‘Disgusting’ Gangbang Sex Stunt

As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Blue's event wasn't only slammed by the teen's mother – it has received an enormous amount of backlash worldwide.

The adult content creator recently completed a "revolting" stunt in which she slept with 1,057 men in under 24 hours.

In the comments sections of TikToks, where Blue discussed completing her goal and boasting she's "proud" – users expressed their concern.

One wrote: "This is demonic. Let's pray for Bonnie."

Another said: "Poor girl needs to heal you can see in her eyes her soul is sad."

A third commented: "All jokes aside, this is actually so incredibly sad and breaks my heart."

A fourth added: "Doesn't get much sadder than this for everyone involved."