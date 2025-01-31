Fresh Epstein Shame for Prince Andrew: Disgraced Royal Recluse Told Pedophile Pal They Would 'Play More Soon' — Two Months After Claiming He Had Cut Him Off
Fresh Jeffrey Epstein shame for Prince Andrew has been revealed – as the disgraced royal told his pedophile pal they would "play more soon" in leaked emails.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disturbing messages to the sex offender were allegedly sent after the Duke claimed he had cut him off.
According to reports, the disgraced royal claimed he cut off the pedophile in 2010 after the two were spotted walking in Central Park together.
After a massive amount of backlash surrounding his relationship with the pedophile and for staying at his house in Manhattan, Prince Andrew claimed he cut off the sex offender – but newly released emails tell a different story.
According to the new emails, the duo continued talking until late February 2011.
The emails between the two were handed over in court in London and exposed some of the messages they exchanged.
The Duke wrote to the disgraced pedophile: "Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon."
According to the documents per Bloomberg, Prince Andrew and the pedophile also messaged on the same day the disturbing image of the disgraced royal with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre was released.
Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of "sexually abusing her when she was a teenager" on Epstein’s private island.
The prince "unequivocally" denied the allegations, and in 2022, he agreed to settle her civil claim out of court.
In 2019, Prince Andrew sat down for an interview with Newsnight and discussed his very controversial friendship with the late financier, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and federal conspiracy charges.
According to the disgraced royal, he cut off contact with Epstein "after I was aware that he was under investigation, and that was later in 2006, and I wasn't in touch with him again until 2010."
The interviewer, Emily Maitlis, asked the royal about the viral photos of him walking with Epstein in New York City.
She asked: "Was that visit, December of 2010, the only time you saw him after he was convicted?"
The Prince claimed: "Yes."
Maitlis then questioned the royal: "Did you see him or speak to him again?"
The royal replied: "No."
According to Prince Andrew, the New York City meetup in 2010 was a meeting to "end their relationship."
As previously reported, the royal allegedly met Epstein back in 1999 through Ghislaine Maxwell.
In June 2000, Epstein and Maxwell were reportedly spotted at a party at Windsor Castle, and then Prince Andrew even allegedly held a party for Maxwell.
Epstein was once again spotted at a party at Windsor Castle in 2006.
The blossoming relationship continued between the two for many years before Prince Andrew claimed he cut off Epstein.
In 2008, Epstein was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
After his release, that is when Prince Andrew met with him in New York to allegedly end the relationship.