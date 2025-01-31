Fresh Epstein Shame for Prince Andrew: Disgraced Royal Recluse Told Pedophile Pal They Would 'Play More Soon' — Two Months After Claiming He Had Cut Him Off

In 2019, Prince Andrew sat down for an interview with Newsnight and discussed his very controversial friendship with the late financier, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and federal conspiracy charges.

According to the disgraced royal, he cut off contact with Epstein "after I was aware that he was under investigation, and that was later in 2006, and I wasn't in touch with him again until 2010."

The interviewer, Emily Maitlis, asked the royal about the viral photos of him walking with Epstein in New York City.

She asked: "Was that visit, December of 2010, the only time you saw him after he was convicted?"

The Prince claimed: "Yes."

Maitlis then questioned the royal: "Did you see him or speak to him again?"

The royal replied: "No."