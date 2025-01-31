Spencer Pratt Reveals He is STILL Waiting for Taylor Swift to Contact Him After he Immediately Reached Out to Superstar When His Home Burned to Ground in L.A. Wildfires
When it comes to receiving a response from Taylor Swift it has been nothing but tumbleweeds in Spencer Pratt's inbox.
The reality star reached out to the megastar after he and wife Heidi Montag's house burned down amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pratt appeared on Thursday's episode of The Viall Files podcast, making it clear he attempted to contact Swift on "night one" following his mansion's demise.
"This is the email. This one is getting read. If you don’t get a response, that’s also a response," the 41-year-old said.
The Hills alum has been open about hitting up numerous stars in the music industry in hopes of promoting Montag’s songs – gaining some success when Pitbull remixed her 2010 song I'll Do It.
Pratt, however, still believes Swift will respond to his message because the Bad Blood hitmaker may “have something in the works.”
He explained: "I think she’s just gonna have Heidi be involved in the ‘Rep[utation]’ announcement somehow. Like, an Easter egg for everyone or something.
“I still haven’t given up. That was a big one night one. I was like, ‘House just burned down, Taylor. I need you!'”
The MTV personality then begged Swift, 35, to “email [him] back," and joked, "I lost all the gifts you sent me."
While Pratt is currently lighthearted about his situation, it was a different tune upon seeing his mansion – where he lived with Montag and their two young children – get destroyed amid the fires. The star documented the events as they unfolded.
On January 8, Pratt posted a TikTok showing the flames burning through his property and the surrounding area.
"Oh wow, it's back there!" Pratt said during the video
Pratt, as the fire started getting closer to his home, added: "For real... let's go!" he added as the fire moved closer.
Pratt's sister, Stephanie, reacted following her sibling's ordeal: "I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi, & the kids. And to all of our friends and neighbors who have lost their houses today.
"Just spoke to my dad...he tried to save my brother's house, but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do. My parents evacuated safely and are watching the fire rage towards their house on security cameras..."
The longtime married couple previously opened up about losing their home during an interview on Good Morning America.
An emotional Pratt expressed: "... The worst was like our kid's room that was so magical. We do story time each night, it’s like our routine, so much love is in there. Our son’s bed started just burning in the shape of a heart. The fire started in the shape of a heart. I was like, ‘This is like, out of body insane.’”
"I feel like a ghost. I don’t have a single photo now from before an iPhone existed. I don’t have any of the dumb little things that are on your shelves in your parents’ they’re all gone. Not a single nothing," he added.
The pair's home and possessions were not insured, as they claim their insurance company dropped them from their policy.
Pratt has continued to urge fans on social media to stream his wife's 2010 album Superficial, in hopes of raising money to recoup their losses.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, thousands of California residents were forces from their homes due to the wildfires, with numerous celebrities losing their homes.