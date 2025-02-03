How Kanye West Got VERY Gropey with 'Controlled' Wife Bianca Censori — As Model Licked Him While he Grabbed her Bum During X-Rated Dance at Grammys Bash After Pair's Naked Red Carpet Stunt
Kanye West and Bianca Censori dropped a fiery performance of their own on Sunday night.
After Censori turned heads by going nude on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the celebrity couple were seen all over each other – hands and tongues included – while keeping the party going on Beverly Hills Boulevard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West, 47, and his 30-year-old wife made a shocking statement at the start of music's biggest night as Censori dropped her coat on the carpet to reveal her completely naked body under a see-through garment.
After allegedly crashing the Grammys uninvited and being "escorted" out by police, the couple made their way to an after-party – where they once again pushed the limits.
Censori showed up to the party in an ultra-revealing thong bodysuit, which – despite being made of a sheer, black material – still barely covered her bottom.
West, in his usual fashion, was completely covered up in an all-black ensemble and sunglasses.
A video from the bash showed the couple – who tied the knot in December 2022 – in a tight embrace as the Yeezy founder placed his hands all over Censori's rear.
At one point, Censori could be seen licking her husband's face as he held his hands above his head.
Later in the vid, the Australian model turned around and presented her bum in front of the rapper's face – to which he clearly couldn't resist.
Despite the intense PDA, the couple appeared joyful and in love, continuing to hug, sway together, and kiss each other's cheeks.
West and Censori have courted controversy for years with explicit displays, but outrage reached new heights with her indecent exposure stunt on the red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Censori's friends have even been "extremely concerned" about her over the past few years, believing West has turned her into a new version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, insiders say.
Viewers were quick to notice the Heartless rapper appeared to give his wife some "creepy" instructions before she took off her coat to reveal her naked look on the red carpet.
According to lip-reader Nicola Hickling, West appeared to tell his wife, "You're making a scene now" – to which the model responded by nodding her head.
He then added: "Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."
Censori nodded her head once again, to which West said: "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."
His wife responded: "Alright let's go."
The remarks have now sparked more fears the Aussie has been "radicalized" by the controversial rapper.
ALL the Details on how 'Blindsided' Kevin Costner Could Roll Back on His Bitter Divorce Deal With Ex Christine After She Found Love Again So Quickly
The pair left swiftly after the outrageous moment, with rumors circulating they had been asked to leave the event.
According to the DailyMail, the couple was "escorted out by police" after posing on the red carpet.
Social media went wild as photos of the pair circulated online, with users ripping apart Censori's outfit as "indecent exposure."
One wrote: "Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are desperate clowns. This is what woke Hollywood has come to."
Another said: "If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked... That is called indecent exposure, and it is a crime. I never consented to seeing this woman naked, and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn't either. This is really disturbing."
A third asked: "Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori at the #Grammys. Wait, How is this allowed? This is illegal right?"
While the nude look was shocking for many viewers, it was nothing too new for Censori – who wears similar looks when simply running errands with her rapper hubby.