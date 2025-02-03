EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro's 'New Goodfellas' is 'Last Ditch Attempt for Him to Bank Millions Before He Dies' — As Lavish Lifestyle and Huge Family 'Drain his Fortune'

Robert De Niro is "desperate" to bank millions for his latest gangster movie role aged 81 as he continues to work himself into the grave just to pay his monster alimony bill.

The Goodfellas star also has a chain of nearly 20 hotels across the world with plans to open even more so happily takes any films and ads that come his way to fund his bank balance-busting lavish lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He pays ex-wife Grace Hightower $1million a year in alimony, plus he paid her $6 million to buy a new home and agreed to give her half of the proceeds of their $20million marital pad.

The movie icon is now with Tiffany Chen, 45, and they have a one-year-old daughter – his seventh child.