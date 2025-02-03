EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake Divorce Rumors EXPLODE as Jessica Biel Marks Star's 44th Birthday… By Admitting Their Relationship Has Been 'Devolving'

RadarOnline.com can report the 7th Heaven alum admitted the couple's relationship has been "devolving" in a bizarre Instagram post tribute.

Justin Timberlake divorce rumors have exploded after his wife Jessica Biel marked the singer's 44th birthday.

Over the weekend, Biel, 42, posted a slideshow of photos to celebrate Timberlake's big day.

She wrote for the caption: "Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world.

"Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all.Happy birthday, my love."

The Sexy Back singer commented on the post: "I love you so much!!!"