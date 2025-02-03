Your tip
Home > Entertainment > Sean Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jailed 'Serial Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs to 'Do a Joe Exotic' — By Writing President Donald Trump a Begging Letter to Get His Case Axed'

jailed sex beast diddy begs trump pardon joe exotic
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is 'set to write to President Donald Trump' begging to have his case chucked – after Joe Exotic wrote to him asking for a pardon.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be set to pen a groveling letter to President Donald Trump begging to get his case thrown out.

Sources say he will be taking a leaf out of jailed Joe Exotic, who has also reached out to the White House supremo in a bid to be pardoned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Legal insiders said the fallen music mogul is playing his "Trump card" before his trial on serious sex offences begins later this year.

A source revealed: "Their relationship goes back decades and they have met on several occasions so Combs is writing directly to Trump to see if he can snag himself a case-dismissal from the Oval Office.

jailed sex beast diddy begs trump pardon joe exotic
Source: MEGA

Trump is soon expected to receive a plea from jailed music mogul Combs.

"He's seen Trump free the Capitol Building rioters so he sees no reason why Trump can't extend the same 'get out of jail free pass' to him, or at least call for it on his behalf."

Combs, 55, is awaiting trial at a detention center in Brooklyn after last year's arrest.

He currently faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is also facing multiple new sexual assault lawsuits from three unnamed accusers.

The accusers claim the shamed rapper drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.

jailed sex beast diddy begs trump pardon joe exotic
Source: JOE_EXOTIC/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Caged Combs is set to follow in Exotic's footsteps and turn to Trump for help.

The lawsuits were filed by a New York-based attorney, detailing similar accounts from the unnamed plaintiffs who claim they were drugged and sodomized by Combs, with the earliest incident dating back to 2019.

Combs first denied any wrongdoing in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of raping and physically abusing her when they were dating.

The Mo Money Mo Problems rapper settled the case less than 24 hours later but was forced to issue a public apology when a hotel security video surfaced of the music producer violently kicking and pulling his then-girlfriend.

We recently revealed how Exotic had written to Trump from jail begging to be released.

jailed sex beast diddy begs trump pardon joe exotic
Source: MEGA

Combs has a decades-long connection to Trump.

RadarOnline.com revealed how the Tiger King star, 61, is determined to prove his innocence and secure an early release from Fort Worth prison in Texas.

What's more, he's hoping Trump, 78, can trigger a pardon – with Exotic admitting he was "scared as hell" of Democrat Kamala Harris, 60, becoming president.

Revealing the letter to RadarOnline.com, Exotic wrote: "A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since then.

"Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025.

jailed sex beast diddy begs trump pardon joe exotic
Source: MEGA

As his trial looms, the embattled rapper may play his 'Trump card' to escape prison.

"Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died."

The former exotic animal park owner was jailed in 2019 and is currently set to be released in 2036.

He's hoping to be released next year after his legal team filed an appeal for a retrial based on newly discovered evidence.

Exotic was convicted of two counts of murder for hire, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, and nine counts for violations of the Lacey Act, a law that prohibits the illegal trafficking of wildlife, fish and plants.

