EXCLUSIVE: Jailed 'Serial Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs to 'Do a Joe Exotic' — By Writing President Donald Trump a Begging Letter to Get His Case Axed'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be set to pen a groveling letter to President Donald Trump begging to get his case thrown out.

Sources say he will be taking a leaf out of jailed Joe Exotic, who has also reached out to the White House supremo in a bid to be pardoned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Legal insiders said the fallen music mogul is playing his "Trump card" before his trial on serious sex offences begins later this year.

A source revealed: "Their relationship goes back decades and they have met on several occasions so Combs is writing directly to Trump to see if he can snag himself a case-dismissal from the Oval Office.