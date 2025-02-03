INVESTIGATION: We Expose the Chilean Gangs Who Set Blazes and Fanned Out to Scoop Up Treasures From Rich and Famous as L.A. Wildfires Razed City to Ground
The cataclysmic wave of wildfires that turned great swaths of Los Angeles into an apocalyptic hellscape was no accident, said law enforcement sources – who fear the devastation came from a calculated campaign by ruthless gangs tied to the Chilean crime syndicate in a bid to plunder the multimillion-dollar homes abandoned in the chaos.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the strategy is as simple as it is horrifying – set fires, wait for residents to flee, then swoop in to ransack properties.
Early estimates of the damage run as high as $150billion, with the fallout from the blazes and looting encompassing city officials, particularly scan- dal-plagued Mayor Karen Bass.
Sources suggested at least 100 brazen robbers worked in coordinated crews, targeting some of the wealthiest enclaves in the city, including Beverly Hills, Brentwood and the Pacific Palisades.
"These gangs are highly organized and have no fear of getting caught," revealed one law enforcement insider. "They use the fires as a smoke screen, literally and figuratively, to clean out these homes of cash, jewelry and priceless art."
Authorities suspect the mobs are tied to a Chilean syndicate known for infiltrating gated communities and striking with military-like precision.
While firefighters risked their lives battling the infernos, residents who weren't yet evacuated rushed to install extra security measures.
"It's a nightmare," said one homeowner. "You're not just scared of the fire, you're also scared of who's lurking behind it."
The scope of the robberies has left locals fearing for their safety and livelihoods.
"This isn't just about theft," another resident declared. "This feels like an assault on our city."
As damage and casualties mounted, people began pointing fingers at city officials, with Mayor Bass coming under the most scrutiny for allegedly mismanaging emergency resources and failing to protect vulnerable areas.
Critics claim that political infighting and backdoor deals left fire crews undermanned and ill-equipped to handle the crisis.
What's more, Bass, who traveled extensively when she was a congresswoman, had vowed to stay grounded when she campaigned for office, promising voters she'd prioritize local issues. Yet she was still caught in Ghana during the city's most destructive wildfires in history.
In 2021, Bass pledged: "Not only would I, of course, live here but I also would not travel internationally."
Critics are now blasting her for breaking her word at least five times, including her jaunt to Africa – while L.A. burned.
"We feel abandoned," complained one evacuee. "The mayor's priorities clearly aren't with the people."