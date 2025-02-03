INVESTIGATION: We Expose the Chilean Gangs Who Set Blazes and Fanned Out to Scoop Up Treasures From Rich and Famous as L.A. Wildfires Razed City to Ground

The cataclysmic wave of wildfires that turned great swaths of Los Angeles into an apocalyptic hellscape was no accident, said law enforcement sources – who fear the devastation came from a calculated campaign by ruthless gangs tied to the Chilean crime syndicate in a bid to plunder the multimillion-dollar homes abandoned in the chaos.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the strategy is as simple as it is horrifying – set fires, wait for residents to flee, then swoop in to ransack properties.

Early estimates of the damage run as high as $150billion, with the fallout from the blazes and looting encompassing city officials, particularly scan- dal-plagued Mayor Karen Bass.

Sources suggested at least 100 brazen robbers worked in coordinated crews, targeting some of the wealthiest enclaves in the city, including Beverly Hills, Brentwood and the Pacific Palisades.