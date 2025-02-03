We Reveal How 'Desperate' Will Smith's Hollywood Exile After Chris Rock Oscars Attack Has Cost him $1Billion — Plus the Tragic Reality of 'Marriage Arrangement' With Jada

RadarOnline.com can also reveal Smith's marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith is over in all but name, as the pair cannot afford to divorce each other.

Will Smith's Hollywood exile sparked by slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has cost the superstar $1billion.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star's marriage has also suffered since the 2022 assault, with his 'partner' admitting they 'hadn’t called each other husband and wife since 2016.'

On top of that, the fallout from the Oscars debacle meant he missed out on a billion-dollar deal, and the Smiths' production company Westbrook has been forced to lay off staff.

Smith's split from wife Jada was played out in public, with the actress admitting to seeing another man.

His big-budget slavery movie Emancipation, for which he was reportedly paid $35million, sunk without a trace.

The couple's image has been severely tainted in recent years after Pinkett Smith admitted she dated other men.

But an insider has revealed the reason Smith, 56, and Jada, 53, appear to still be together is because, financially, it wouldn’t make sense for them to divorce.

He's currently in the midst of a comeback, which continued on Sunday night when he was invited to be a co-presenter at the high-profile Grammy music awards .

Smith, who won an Oscar for 2021 tennis biopic King Richard , is said to still be furious he copped so much flak for the attack on Rock, after the comic made a harmless joke about his wife's haircut.

The source said: "They're still together on paper, but at this point the talk is that it’s more of a business arrangement than an emotional connection.

"The two companies they’re attached to serve as a vehicle for most of their money-making endeavours and it would most likely need to be split up or totally revamped if they were to put a formal end to the marriage.

"That is just not something that they have wanted to do.

"For logistical purposes it’s been more convenient for them to keep the status quo and do their own things in different places for the better part of five years."

Before the moment Smith's "nice guy" reputation was turned on its head in front of millions of people watching the Oscars on TV, his life appeared to be perfect.