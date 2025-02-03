Billy Ray Cyrus 'Begging Daughter Miley to 'Take Him Back Into Her Life' As His Family Remain Gripped with Worry For Singer

Following a disastrous brief marriage to a gal young enough to be his daughter – alienating his family in the process – RadarOnline.com can reveal broken-hearted Billy Ray Cyrus is begging his superstar kid Miley Cyrus to take him back and mend their shattered relationship.

Sources added the 63-year-old crooner felt like he'd been kicked in his Achy Breaky Heart when 32-year-old Miley shared a social media post “about starting over again" this new year and didn't mention him.