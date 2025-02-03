Billy Ray Cyrus 'Begging Daughter Miley to 'Take Him Back Into Her Life' As His Family Remain Gripped with Worry For Singer
Following a disastrous brief marriage to a gal young enough to be his daughter – alienating his family in the process – RadarOnline.com can reveal broken-hearted Billy Ray Cyrus is begging his superstar kid Miley Cyrus to take him back and mend their shattered relationship.
Sources added the 63-year-old crooner felt like he'd been kicked in his Achy Breaky Heart when 32-year-old Miley shared a social media post “about starting over again" this new year and didn't mention him.
"In everything I do I like to... Give it ALL I've got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew," Miley wrote.
An insider has now said: "It's pretty heartbreaking for Billy Ray because Miley has totally cut him off, and talks about what a great year she had in 2024 as though their feud didn't even upset her."
They added: "He's completely depressed over the situation and worried that if he can't break through to her soon, they might end up estranged forever", the insider said.
"He calls her all the time and sends her messages, but she completely ignores him."
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, the family feud exploded following Billy Ray's divorce from Miley's mom, Tish, now 57, in 2022 and then was fueled by his marriage to daughter – aged Aussie singer Firerose, 37, which crashed months later.
According to the source, Tish, who married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, "isn't speaking to him either, but he's still been reaching out to her, asking her to intervene."
"It's humiliating because he's had to admit all his mistakes, but he says he will go to hell and back if it means fixing things with Miley," they added.