Sweethearts Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have finally gone public with their love after making "agonizing" decisions over the last two years.

But Jackman's move to pull down the curtain on 27 years of marriage with wife Deborra-Lee Furness has left her "spitting with rage" at the betrayal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider revealed: "She is still very angry and spitting with rage. Hugh and Sutton are good people who didn't want to hurt anyone.

"But both Deborra and Sutton's husband Ted have been blind-sided. They were all close friends.