EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the 'Agonizing Changes' Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Have Had to Make To Be Together — as 'Feud' With Actor's Spurned ex Deborra-Lee Furness Erupts
Sweethearts Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have finally gone public with their love after making "agonizing" decisions over the last two years.
But Jackman's move to pull down the curtain on 27 years of marriage with wife Deborra-Lee Furness has left her "spitting with rage" at the betrayal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider revealed: "She is still very angry and spitting with rage. Hugh and Sutton are good people who didn't want to hurt anyone.
"But both Deborra and Sutton's husband Ted have been blind-sided. They were all close friends.
"There have been heartbreaking truths shared and many tears cried over the past two years. Breaking up with Deborra was one of the hardest conversations Hugh's ever had.
"Hugh and Deborra were trying to be amicable, but she's still hurt and things have deteriorated. They've been a couple and best friends for decades, but Deborra needs her space. She and Hugh have decided not to communicate for now unless it has something to do with the children."
Out of respect for their families, it took a long time for Aussie Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, to go public with their love.
The pair were both married when they fell for each other during the 2022 to 2023 run of their Broadway show The Music Man and the two couples became friends.
A few months after the show ended, however, he filed for divorce from Furness, the mom of his two adult children.
And a little over a year later, Sutton and her husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a daughter, Emily, seven, announced their split.
"Hugh and Sutton were both ready for changes in their lives," the insider added.
"Unfortunately, sacrifices had to be made. They did give up a lot, but they feel that time will reveal that it was worth it. This relationship is not a fling for either of them. They are both in it for the long haul.
"It's tough navigating the end of a marriage and the start of a new romance, but Sutton's clearly in love with him. You can see it in her face and body language.
"Hugh is harder to read because he always wants everyone to be happy, but it's an exciting time for him."
Furness has admitted it's been an adjustment but calls herself "strong and resilient."
"Change, transition, evolution is a little frightening, and we are all a bit scared of it," she said, adding: "But I think it is probably our greatest gift."
The couple's kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 20, are trying to stay neutral.
"They're handling it OK, but they're also heartbroken for their mom," our source added – calling the divorce "devastating" for the entire family.
Sutton, meanwhile, has also made some difficult decisions, including selling the 1895 Dutch colonial in Tuxedo Park, N.Y., that she once called her "forever home" in her divorce.
"Sutton will get primary custody of their daughter, Emily, but Ted will co-parent," the insider said.
"Sutton is a great mom, so I'm sure she is handling the changes in Emily's life very carefully."