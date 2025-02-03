Jessica Simpson's Divorce Sparks Fears Split Could Send Her Spiraling Back into Hard-Partying Abyss of Booze and Drug Binges
Onetime party girl Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson are finally ending their tumultuous decade-long marriage and RadarOnline.com can reveal the breakup could send the country pop queen spiraling back into an abyss of boozing and pill-popping.
As previously reported, the 44-year-old blond bombshell admittedly abused opiates, alcohol and diet pills to combat crippling insecurity, starting around 2006 and continuing until Halloween night in 2017, when she had an epiphany that she should prioritize parenting over partying.
But now pals fear the With You singer is headed for a devastating relapse without the soothing support of former pro-football player Johnson.
"Eric has been a stabilizing force for Jessica," an insider said. "People in her life are very concerned about how she's going to cope without him."
Another Tinseltown source added: "It took so much strength for her to beat back her demons. She'll be greatly tempted – and perhaps even relent – now that her marriage has fallen apart."
News the Dukes of Hazzard hottie and the 45-year-old hunk have decided to split and sell their $18million L.A.- area home should come as no surprise to readers.
Earlier this year, we reported Johnson was fed up with the pop star's batty behavior, and they were mostly living separately while "amicably" coparenting kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdle, 5.
"They've obviously been teetering on the brink for so long that no one is shocked about the end," added our insider. "No one can live that way forever. They tried for the kids, but it simply didn't work."