Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Divorce Sparks Fears Split Could Send Her Spiraling Back into Hard-Partying Abyss of Booze and Drug Binges

jessica simpson divorce relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's divorce from Eric Johnson has sparked fears she may spiral back into partying, booze and drug binges.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Onetime party girl Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson are finally ending their tumultuous decade-long marriage and RadarOnline.com can reveal the breakup could send the country pop queen spiraling back into an abyss of boozing and pill-popping.

As previously reported, the 44-year-old blond bombshell admittedly abused opiates, alcohol and diet pills to combat crippling insecurity, starting around 2006 and continuing until Halloween night in 2017, when she had an epiphany that she should prioritize parenting over partying.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson divorce relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Pals fear Simpson may relapse without the steady presence of Johnson in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

But now pals fear the With You singer is headed for a devastating relapse without the soothing support of former pro-football player Johnson.

"Eric has been a stabilizing force for Jessica," an insider said. "People in her life are very concerned about how she's going to cope without him."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson divorce relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Beating back her demons took immense strength, but Hollywood insiders worry Simpson may now struggle again.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Tinseltown source added: "It took so much strength for her to beat back her demons. She'll be greatly tempted – and perhaps even relent – now that her marriage has fallen apart."

News the Dukes of Hazzard hottie and the 45-year-old hunk have decided to split and sell their $18million L.A.- area home should come as no surprise to readers.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson divorce relapse fears
Source: MEGA

Simpson and Johnson's split comes after years of turbulence behind closed doors.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
billy ray cyrus begging daughter miley life heart family worry singer

Billy Ray Cyrus 'Begging Daughter Miley to 'Take Him Back Into Her Life' As His Family Remain Gripped with Worry For Singer

vittoria ceretti pals pleading not to waste precious youth on dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio's Model Lover Vittoria Ceretti's Pals 'Pleading With Her Not to Waste Any More of Her Precious Youth' on Hollywood Playboy

Earlier this year, we reported Johnson was fed up with the pop star's batty behavior, and they were mostly living separately while "amicably" coparenting kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdle, 5.

"They've obviously been teetering on the brink for so long that no one is shocked about the end," added our insider. "No one can live that way forever. They tried for the kids, but it simply didn't work."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.