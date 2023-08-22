Joe Biden's Billionaire Pal Under Investigation for First Family's 9-Day Stay at $18 Million Lake Tahoe Home

After staying at billionaire Tom Steyer's luxurious $18 million Lake Tahoe property, President Joe Biden's recent trip is under investigation by Nevada officials, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Democrat left Lake Tahoe on Monday to travel to Maui, Hawaii, where he toured areas devastated by catastrophic wildfires. So far, at least 115 people are confirmed dead — and 1,000 more remain unaccounted for.