Joe Biden's Billionaire Pal Under Investigation for First Family's 9-Day Stay at $18 Million Lake Tahoe Home
After staying at billionaire Tom Steyer's luxurious $18 million Lake Tahoe property, President Joe Biden's recent trip is under investigation by Nevada officials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Democrat left Lake Tahoe on Monday to travel to Maui, Hawaii, where he toured areas devastated by catastrophic wildfires. So far, at least 115 people are confirmed dead — and 1,000 more remain unaccounted for.
The question of property housing ordinances was raised after multiple complaints were filed by locals.
"More than one complaint has been filed. We need to finish our review before I can release any new information," Douglas County Vacation Home Program Manager Ernie Strehlow told the Daily Mail.
Strehlow echoed the same comments to the New York Post when he said officials were "actively investigating" the complaints. Steyer's Glenbrook mansion allegedly lacked the proper vacation rental permit required for Biden's stay.
If true, the billionaire could face a $20,000 fine for being in violation of the county code.
The White House claimed that the first family had rented the home at a fair market value. Staying with Biden was his wife, Jill, and his embattled son Hunter, who has been the subject of a Department of Justice special counsel investigation.
The Maui trip interrupted the Bidens' 9-day long stay in Nevada, which followed backlash over the president's initial lack of response on the devastation in Hawaii.
During his recent Delaware beach trip, reporters questioned the president about the catastrophic fires in Hawaii, to which Biden replied, "No comment."
During his visit to Maui, Biden vowed to continue to support the community ravaged by the unprecedented fires.
"Today it’s burnt, but it’s still standing," Biden said as he stood near the historic banyan tree in Lahaina. "Trees survive for a reason. I believe it’s a powerful, very powerful symbol, what we can and will do to get through this crisis. For as long as it takes, we’re going to be with you, the whole country (will) be with you."
While the Bidens may be spared from any penalty stemming from the complaints, the high price tag rental was not a good look for the first family. The Bidens and their connections have been under a microscope amid Hunter's legal woes.
Steyer is a billionaire hedge fund manager and climate investor. Among the Democrat donor's political ventures was NextGen America, a "progressive advocacy nonprofit and political action committee" aimed at mobilizing young voters on social issues. Steyer founded the organization in 2013.