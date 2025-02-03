Leonardo DiCaprio's Model Lover Vittoria Ceretti's Pals 'Pleading With Her Not to Waste Any More of Her Precious Youth' on Hollywood Playboy

Hollywood lothario Leo DiCaprio has turned 50 but still seems to have no intention of settling down – and pals of his latest plaything, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, are said to be telling her not to waste any more of her precious youth on the notorious runaround, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Leo is openly telling people he's got no intention of marrying Vittoria," an insider said. "She's just a fun companion like his previous galpals."