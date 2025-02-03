Your tip
Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio's Model Lover Vittoria Ceretti's Pals 'Pleading With Her Not to Waste Any More of Her Precious Youth' on Hollywood Playboy

Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio's model lover Vittoria Ceretti's pals are said to be warning her to leave the notorious playboy.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Hollywood lothario Leo DiCaprio has turned 50 but still seems to have no intention of settling down – and pals of his latest plaything, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, are said to be telling her not to waste any more of her precious youth on the notorious runaround, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Leo is openly telling people he's got no intention of marrying Vittoria," an insider said. "She's just a fun companion like his previous galpals."

Source: MEGA

Hadid, right, was once her shoes – and now pals urge Ceretti to rethink her relationship with DiCaprio.

They added: "She seems to be okay with that, but a lot of folks in her circle think it's shabby of Leo to be treating her like this, especially because he's so public about it."

Commitment-challenged Leo met the 26-year-old stunner at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, a month before her divorce from DJ Matteo Milleri, 36, was finalized.

Source: MEGA

Naomi Campbell has also made it onto DiCaprio's list of exes.

Since then, she's been his constant companion as they jet around the world partying and otherwise living the high life. Most recently, they were spotted soaking up rays in St. Barts after spending the holidays together in L.A.

Ceretti joins a long list of notches on DiCaprio's bedpost – including Gigi Hadid, Victoria Lamas, Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn, Erin Heatherton, Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli, Gisele Bündchen, Virginie Ledoyen, Eva Herzigova, Helena Christensen, Amber Valletta, Kristen Zang, Naomi Campbell and Bridget Hall.

Source: MEGA

Lively and Garrn moved on from the permanent bachelor – now Ceretti is said to be being urged to do the same.

"Anyone getting involved with Leo knows they'll have a great time for a year or so before he moves on," our insider added.

"The consensus in Vittoria's world is that she deserves better."

