Michelle Obama Shares Message From 'Barack and I' — After We Revealed Pair Are In Midst of 'Divorce of the Century' Amid Jennifer Aniston Fling Rumors
Michelle Obama has a shared message from herself and Barack amid claims they’re secretly heading for a bombshell divorce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former First Lady, 61, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to announce The Obama Presidential Center would be honoring Hadiya Pendleton.
Pendleton, an honor roll student, was murdered in 2013 just days after performing with her majorette squad at the second inauguration of Barack Obama.
The Obamas' announced they will be opening a memorial garden in her honor inside Barack's namesake center in Chicago in the coming years.
Michelle wrote: "(Hadiya) had an extraordinary light that will not be forgotten, and Barack and I look forward to honoring her memory."
And in the message shared directly to the center's website, Michelle also referenced Barack as "my husband."
Her choice of words could be a bid to dispel claims the pair’s 32-year marriage is under threat amid rumors the former President had an affair with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.
Split talk intensified further when Michelle announced she would not be attending the inauguration of President Trump, while Barack appeared himself.
Her decision to back out of the swearing in ceremony came after she missed President Jimmy Carter's funeral.
Michelle was said to have missed Carter's funeral due to a "scheduling conflict" as she enjoyed an extended holiday in Hawaii.
RadarOnline.com last week exclusively revealed the pair are preparing for a divorce.
A source close to the couple said: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too.
"She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first."
Another insider added: "They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating."
If the couple – who tied the knot in 1992 – followed through with the split, it would mark the first divorce in history for a living president.
One source claimed: "Barack put immense pressure on Michelle to run for president – and she outright refused – and he's been blaming her for Trump's victory ever since
They continued: "They've been at each other since Election Day like cats and dogs – truly venomous stuff.
"She's sacrificed for so many years and for him to ask that of her – to return to the maelstrom of D.C. after she served so dutifully for so long, is totally unfair and unreasonable.
"And then to blame her for the Republican landslide is akin to twisting the knife. It really is beyond the pale. Yes, she probably would have won if she had run but she simply does not share the ambition and hunger for power and believes that after her prior service, enough is enough."
The source added: "It's been heated and tense and uncomfortable, and in a lot of ways, it was the last straw for her in the marriage."
While the public sees a glamorous and united pair, behind closed doors, Michelle herself has said their relationship hasn't been easy.
During a previous interview, the ex-first lady confessed: "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.
"For 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.'"